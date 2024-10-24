The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam tells Steffy to give Hope and Ivy a break?

Steffy has been butting heads with Hope and she shut down the idea of working with Ivy on The Bold and the Beautiful. Could Liam be the one to smooth things out between the three women?

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is the co-CEO of Forrester Creations and she takes her responsibilities to the company very seriously. She doesn’t believe that Hope for the Future is capable of bouncing back to being the profitable brand it once was. Her opinion is based on numbers, but to everyone around her it feels like her decision is based on the rivalry she has with Hope (Annika Noelle).

It was hard enough to have Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) support Hope’s line at the staff meeting, but now he’s pushing for Ivy Forrester’s (Ashleigh Brewer) jewelry line to come on board and join the company. Steffy doesn’t like this idea either; she has beef with Ivy, too. She dislikes the ideas so much she could even fire Carter.

The common denominator between all three women is one man: Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Steffy and Hope were married to Liam, but at one point Ivy and Steffy were both in love with him and their love led to a bitter rivalry. And even though Steffy is happily married to Finn (Tanner Novlan) now, she still shares a co-parenting relationship with Liam and she values his friendship.

That’s why we think Liam might be the only person to get through to Steffy about her grudges. Finn has had several conversations with Steffy about patching things up with Hope so that their daughters don’t repeat the cycle. Taylor (Rebecca Budig) expressed the same sentiment to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) about mending their friendship so that Hope and Steffy can do the same thing. But it’s not sinking in for Steffy, who is still upset about the kiss that Hope planted on Finn.

Whether Steffy is acting in the interests of the company or if she’s letting her personal grudges do the talking doesn’t really matter because at this point it’s the optics of the situation. It looks like she’s holding a grudge when there are so many people, and so many compelling arguments, for keeping Hope for the Future and adding Ivy’s jewelry to the Forrester Creations brand.

Liam could step in and have a conversation with Steffy about Hope and Ivy. Liam is savvy enough to know that he can’t make her change her mind, but he can offer the same argument that Finn has made about building relationships for the sake of their daughters, and also Electra (Laneya Grace), Ivy’s niece. Instead of creating division in the family, Steffy could bring everyone together and maybe Liam’s company could even help bridge the gap with more social media support.

Liam is on good terms with all three women, but unlike Hope and Ivy, he has a great relationship with Steffy. Who knows, he might even team up with Finn on this one and get his help convincing Steffy to ease up on Hope and give Ivy a chance. It’s not about playing favorites, it’s about making good decisions for the company and we think he might be able to give Steffy a new perspective.