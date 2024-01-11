The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam the wildcard?

All summer long, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) has been pining away for another man’s wife on The Bold and the Beautiful while his own marriage has crumbled before his eyes. But could he come back into play now that Xander’s (Adain Bradley) claims about Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) are coming to the fore?

After finding his wife kissing another man — and not just any man, his mortal enemy — in Rome, Liam has been on a mission to steal back the woman of his dreams. He let her go once, and now he wants her back. But Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) didn’t want Liam and resisted his advances, even as he tried to convince her that he could protect her better than Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Now, however, things have changed a bit. Thomas proposed to Hope (Annika Noelle), even though she’s still legally married to Liam. Liam already made it clear that he doesn’t think Hope’s new relationship with Thomas is a good idea after finding her in lingerie ahead of a romantic evening she planned for her new love interest. But he doesn’t know about the proposal. Hope is already contending with everyone telling her that being with Thomas is a bad idea, but will Liam be the one to break through?

When it comes to Steffy, Liam can’t say that he saved her grandfather’s life like Finn did, which only brought the couple closer together. However things are strained between Steffy and Finn at the moment because of Xander’s claim that Thomas murdered Emma.

When Liam finds out about Xander’s claims, he’ll likely become even more protective because he’s never trusted the guy after the whole Baby Beth situation. He might not be able to convince Steffy not to trust her brother’s word, but he might have a shot at convincing Hope that Thomas is bad for her. Or he might try to protect both women by joining forces with Finn, who is watching out for Hope as much as he’s watching out for his own life.

With Liam being staunchly anti-Thomas, Xander’s allegations could put Liam in a unique situation to potentially bring his estranged wife back to him. Truthfully, though, it could also drive them further apart if she continues her relationship with Thomas knowing that he could be a murderer.