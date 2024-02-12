The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Li's warning coming true?

Li (Naomi Matsuda) was furious when Poppy (Romy Park) showed up in Los Angeles on The Bold and the Beautiful. At first it seemed like she was being overdramatic, but in reality the puzzle pieces are starting to fall into place and it looks like she might have some legitimate concerns.

In the February 9 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , Luna (Lisa Yamada) ended up popping a bunch of mints, thinking she was freshening her breath ahead of indulging in kisses with RJ (Joshua Hoffman), but in reality she was taking her mother's "special pills." Looking ahead at The Bold and the Beautiful episodes for the week of February 12 , Luna's relationship with RJ could be put through the ultimate test.

It turns out the "special pills" might be an edible of some kind because after taking a few of them, Luna started to lose her inhibitions. Her words were slurred and she was giggling a lot; after deciding to go home, she ended up so thirsty while waiting for a car to arrive that she went into Zende's (Delon De Metz) pool house for a bottle of water but fell asleep in his bed. After he kept coming on to her all night long, Zende arrived home thinking she was there to take him up on his offer. What he didn't know was that she thought he was RJ.

We also have reason to believe Poppy may have had an affair with Li's husband, making him the most likely candidate to be Luna's father. It's unclear whether Li knows her sister slept with her husband, but it would explain her anger toward Poppy.

So here we are with Luna in a very vulnerable situation, and it's all thanks to Poppy's pills. Luna's relationship with RJ is very much in danger right now, and given Luna's altered state of mind she could get hurt in any number of ways.

Li accused Poppy of not being serious, of living a carefree life. It looks like Poppy's lifestyle might be catching up with her, and her daughter might pay the price for it.