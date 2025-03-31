The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Luna playing Sheila, or is it the other way around?
Luna needs Sheila, but it turns out that Sheila might need Luna, too.
Sheila is thrilled to have a granddaughter and Luna is thrilled to have someone who isn’t pushing her away on The Bold and the Beautiful. But is Luna playing Sheila, or is Sheila playing Luna? Or are they actually playing each other?
One of the reasons we’re finding the current Luna (Lisa Yamada) story so interesting is that everyone is talking about how Luna is Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) granddaughter, so the murderous tendencies seem to run in the family. They’re not wrong about that, and there are other nefarious traits that seem to run in the family, too, like lying and twisting the truth for personal gain.
However, just because they’re related doesn’t mean they will end up working together. In fact, it could be the exact opposite.
When Luna realized that Finn (Tanner Novlan) wasn’t going to be there for her, she made a calculated risk in seeing out Sheila. While Sheila is her grandmother, Luna is responsible for killing two of her friends and things might have imploded when she walked into Il Giardino. As soon as she revealed her connection to Finn, things worked out and Sheila accepted Luna into the fold.
On one hand, there’s no mistaking that Luna is playing Sheila. She knows when to summon the tears and she knows exactly what to say to tug on Sheila’s heartstrings. After all, she did it to Bill.
Sheila, for her part, is very genuinely happy to have a new blood relation who doesn’t hate her, but just because she’s accepting Luna into her life doesn’t mean she’s not playing a game of her own. Sheila isn’t going to risk the life she has with Deacon (Sean Kanan), and she’s also very much aware that Luna could be the only family she has at the moment — that is, until she gets the family members she really wants: Finn and Hayes.
Helping Luna makes Sheila look like she cares while Luna turning to Sheila gives Luna an ally. In the end, they’re both using each other to get what they want and what they need.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
