The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge UNDER PRESSURE?

The big fashion showdown event is looming on The Bold and the Beautiful, but who will win?

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) are worried about Eric (John McCook), and RJ (Joshua Hoffman) gets frustrated and says that Eric owns the company and if he wants to do a grand finale couture line, he should be able to. Ridge reminds his son that "they" own the company and none of what’s happening makes any sense. He thinks RJ is withholding information from him.

Katie (Heather Tom) can’t believe Eric is dying, and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) slowly nods that it’s all true as much as she wishes it wasn’t. Katie gives her a hug.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) is working in the office when she gets a text from her mom telling her to call, and that she has to stay away from Forrester Creations. She thinks about the first kiss with RJ and paces the office. She sees a photo of Eric and thinks back to the conversation she had with RJ about his health. RJ was so glad to have her help. Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) walks in with orders and asks if she’s ok.

Ridge thinks RJ is holding things back. Brooke says they’re family so there are no secrets between them. RJ thinks back to Eric telling him not to tell his father, but he can’t lie to his parents any longer. He tells them there’s something they need to know about Eric.

Donna tells Katie how Eric’s problems started with pain in his hands, and that’s when RJ stepped in to help with designing. For a while, it looked like it was all going to be fine. Then the pain got worse, and then the coughing started. She tells Katie that he started coughing up blood and now the doctors say he has no more than six months to live.

Ridge begs his son for information. RJ tells them that Eric says nothing has ever meant as much as this final collection. He avoids the question and as he’s leaving Ridge says that no matter what happens, they’re all family. RJ tells his parents that he hopes they know how much he loves them.

Luna apologizes for spacing out. He understands completely, laughing at how this showdown is getting everyone fired up. He only wishes that Ridge and Eric weren’t pitted against each other. RJ walks in and says it’s good for the company. He plays up his grandfather’s collection while Carter says the last time he saw Eric he was so amped and full of life.

Donna wishes her sisters were around and Katie suggests that they tell Brooke, but Donna says no. Eric walks in and Katie can’t hide her emotions. She hugs him and says she’s so sorry for everything.

RJ tells Luna about how Ridge pressured him to tell him about Eric. She says the love and respect between them is still there even though they’re competing against each other. RJ wishes that his dad knew the truth.

Joshua Hoffman, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Ridge ends a stressful call. Brooke reminds him that the fashion showdown is putting strain on all of them and it’s putting RJ in the middle. Carter walks in, pumping up the fashion show. He admits that he’s rooting for his best friend Ridge, but he’s also hoping Eric does well.

Eric says he’s not going anywhere and he tells Katie that she can’t tell anyone about his illness. He’s not worried about what the doctor said, reminding her that the doctors told her she couldn’t have a baby because of her heart condition but she has a child now. This line, he says, is his child. And he’s going to win.

Luna tells RJ that he’s a good grandson. Look at all he’s doing to help Eric bring his collection to life. RJ is worried about what he’s doing keeping the secret from his father. It’s an awful position to be in. He thinks he could be robbing his father of time with Eric. "I think he deserves to know the truth."

Ridge tells Brooke that she was right about the showdown being unhealthy. Eric wants the spotlight again, and RJ is in the middle. It’s putting a strain on all of them, and that’s why Ridge needs to keep Eric out of the chair at the company. "My dad isn’t going anywhere," he says.

Eric tells Donna and Katie that it’s time for them to beat Ridge and put the company in better hands. Katie reminds him that Forrester Creations is doing well. Eric praises Hope for the Future, but it’s "fast fashion" that goes against the couture they’ve been known for. Not fads. Ridge doesn’t respect his vision, which means he’s not caring for his legacy properly. He wants to leave a lasting legacy with the company with this final line. Donna and Katie say he could back out, but he won’t accept it. "This is my battle," he says. "If this is my last act, I’m going to take my final bow my way."

John McCook, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

As Eric seems to gain strength from the thought of the fashion showdown, Ridge seems to be cracking under the pressure. He’s finally starting to think that the motivation for his father’s final collection could be rooted in something else, but he’s also concerned about his father winning and taking back the company.

In fact, the more he thinks about his father taking over again, the more stressed he becomes. His frustration with his father is pushing him to push RJ for answers, putting his son in an impossible place. RJ is strong and he’s dedicated to his grandfather.

While we’ve been thinking that Eric might not make it through the fashion showdown, it’s starting to look like Ridge might be the one who is cracking under pressure.