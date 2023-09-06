The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila and Steffy to BATTLE?

Sheila pushes Steffy to the edge on The Bold and the Beautiful. Everything is about to change for Finn and Steffy.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is in shock after seeing Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) look inside the house and Finn (Tanner Novlan) tells her to relax, thinking she might be seeing things. This, of course, makes her very angry.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) defends Steffy’s decision to return to the Cliff House, but Liam (Scott Clifton) continues to point out that Sheila is still a threat and he’s worried something might happen.

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) looks at Hope’s (Annika Noelle) new designs with Thomas and says they’re a great duo. He asks if she’s shown her designs to Eric, just so he “doesn’t get lost in the shuffle.” Hope thinks he’s the face of the company, but she admits companies have to evolve and grow. “Right. With you and Thomas leading the way,” he concludes. She’s immediately suspicious, and he says that he thinks the company’s founders should be more involved. She asks if this sudden concern is about her and Thomas, and he backpedals and says that he is concerned about her marriage.

Ridge wants to know why this bothers Liam so much and why he keeps telling him how much he doesn’t like it.

Steffy swears she saw Sheila. He goes outside and sees Sheila. “I needed to see you, sweetheart. I miss my son,” she says.

RJ doesn’t care if Hope wants to talk about it, but he says Brooke told him about how she went to fight for her marriage in a conversation with Liam. Hope says she felt like they reconnected at Beth’s party and they had a good conversation, but after meeting with him he rejected her. RJ can’t understand why he was leading her on. “Have you met Liam Spencer?” she counters, saying he can’t forgive her for what happened with Thomas.

Annika Noelle as Hope in The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

Ridge is grateful for Liam’s concern for Steffy, but he wonders about it because of his love for her and his situation with Hope. “That’s a valid question and you deserve an answer,” Liam says.

Steffy calls out to Finn, who says he found Sheila outside. She didn’t realize Steffy was there, so it catches her off guard. She starts pleading her case, but he shocks her by dragging her inside so they can hash everything out once and for all.

RJ feels awful about what’s happening with Hope and he wants to be there for her. She has a flashback to her conversation with Thomas that ended in more than a kiss. RJ thinks it’s unfair after all Liam’s done to her in the past, too.

Liam repeats his concern for Steffy. He assures Ridge it’s not about undermining her marriage. His love motivates him to worry about her and he’s hoping they can find a way to protect both of their daughters. Ridge recalls the time when Steffy broke her arm because she thought she could fly. The moral of the story is that the more he told her not to get close to the edge of the patio, the closer she got. “If you challenge her, she will defy you,” he said. They need to continue to be cautious and concerned but they can’t push her. Liam wonders if he can do that. Ridge knows they think they’re right but she’s doing what she thinks is right.

Sheila says she didn’t want to cause a scene and swears she didn’t want to cause trouble, but she can’t stop thinking about their connection. She wants Finn to tell Steffy that she’s right. He looks at his wife in anguish.

RJ asks Hope to listen to him, but she insists that she’s seeing everything clearly. He knows she wants to be happy and to be fulfilled. He knows she can do it because she’s done it before, but she has to put herself first. He tells her to close her eyes and think of the person who will build her up and support her. He thinks he knows the answer…but she seems to have other ideas.

Liam knows Sheila will go to any length to get what she wants — clearly, Finn and Hayes. She gets rid of any obstacles in her way.

Steffy wants to know why Sheila is there. Sheila wants them to come together as a family. Steffy says it doesn’t matter if she’s Finn’s birth mother, she will never be family. Sheila insists she isn’t evil, reminding Steffy that she saved Kelly. She just wants an opportunity to show she’s changed. She wants to be a positive force in their lives. Steffy and Sheils both appeal to Finn’s sensibilities. Steffy begs him to send her away while Sheila pleads with him to allow her to stay in his life. Steffy looks on in horror as Sheila manipulates the situation. “Please, don’t cut me out of your life, Finn. Don’t turn your back on your mother.”

Kimberlin Brown as Sheila in The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

What on earth is Finn thinking? Does he really think that Steffy and Sheila can have a civil conversation and work out their differences? Has he heard any of Steffy’s concerns about his birth mother? Does he really think this is going to work?

Also, where is the security team? How did Sheila get to the house in the first place? This doesn’t bode well for Finn’s promises that he can keep Steffy and the kids safe at Cliff House if he can’t even keep her from showing up. Don’t they have a restraining order at the very least?

The problem with Finn’s plan to have his wife and mother talk through their issues is that Sheila is clearly trying to use Steffy’s fears against her. By making it sound like Finn is closer to his mother than he really is, it’s Steffy’s worst nightmare come to life. And Steffy, in fairness, has zero reason to forgive someone who shot her.

There’s no question a battle is brewing at Cliff House. And fans know that September 7 marks Wood’s final episode before embarking on maternity leave.

Any chances for a peaceful resolution have been dashed. This isn’t going to end well.