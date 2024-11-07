The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Taylor comforts Ridge?

Ridge was there for Taylor when she needed support on The Bold and the Beautiful, but will she be there for him amid his fight with Brooke? And will that lead to a rekindling of their relationship?

When Taylor (Rebecca Budig) revealed that she thought she was dying of heart disease to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), he was there for her every step of the way during her tests, consultations and treatments. He even arranged for a healer to come and help heal her Broken Heart Syndrome.

She’s been a fixture at the Forrester Creations offices lately in her desire to be close to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and she was there the day Steffy discovered Hope (Annika Noelle) in lingerie on top of Finn (Tanner Novlan), which led to Steffy’s decision to fire Hope.

Ridge was stuck in the middle of this whole mess; while he questioned what was really going on with Hope (because he didn’t think it made sense for her to risk all the work she’s done for Hope for the Future), he made the decision to support Steffy’s decision as co-CEO. Taylor was there, urging him to stand by their daughter, knowing that it would cause tension in his relationship with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Well, the tension manifested in a tear-stained argument when Brooke realized that Ridge didn’t bother listening to Hope’s explanation because he’d already decided that he was siding with Steffy.

At the moment, there’s no way Brooke is going to forgive anything less than Ridge getting Hope’s job back, which means Ridge is in the dog house with her. Since Brooke and Ridge aren’t married (or even engaged, for that matter), there’s nothing keeping them from going their separate ways if they can’t come together and find common ground in the middle of Hope and Steffy’s turmoil.

We think this will be a moment when Taylor swoops in to comfort him the way he comforted her, only this time it could lead to the pair rekindling their romance. Taylor still has feelings for Ridge and we know he feels the same way, and making their family whole again might be exactly what he needs since the tension between the Forresters and the Logans only seems to be getting worse.

Taylor was aware that Steffy’s decision would upset Brooke, so she won’t be surprised to find out that she’s mad at Ridge. We think Ridge might end up needing a place to stay and it could lead to him spending the night at Taylor’s house, where they might discover that being together is what they’ve been missing.