The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: turning point for Liam and Hope?

It has been a long road for Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) on The Bold and the Beautiful, but now that Xander (Adain Bradley) is making damaging accusations about Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), it’s changing the nature of their relationship.

Hope and Liam’s marriage might be over, but he’s quick to point out that he still cares about her. He wants her to confide in him, so when he sees she’s upset he presses her for information and finds out that Xander is back. What’s more is that Xander is accusing Thomas of murder. And if that wasn’t enough, Liam discovers that Thomas proposed to Hope, and he’s smug enough to point out that if she’s wearing the ring around her neck it means she didn’t agree to the proposal.

While Hope and Liam probably won’t be getting back together any time soon, Liam might make some headway with Hope as she struggles to reconcile what she thinks she knows about Thomas with what Xander is saying about him. Liam has boatloads of issues with Thomas and certainly doesn’t need convincing that he’s a bad guy. In fact, it wouldn’t surprise us a bit if Liam joined forces with Finn (Tanner Novlan) to keep Hope — and their daughter, Beth — safe.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is also struggling with the weight of Xander’s allegations. While she wants to believe her brother, she has to do her due diligence with him because her husband isn’t sure he’s telling the truth.

In fact, in Thursday’s episode it looked like Steffy was questioning Thomas’ story a little bit. All of a sudden there are big warning signs pointing at his version of the story when Emma died, and it’s enough to make her truly wonder what happened.

Xander’s return to Los Angeles is making a big impact on Hope and Steffy, and, by extension, Finn and Liam. Liam and Hope might move closer together as she struggles to figure out what to do with Thomas and Liam is there to support her.