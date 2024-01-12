The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: turning point for Liam and Hope?
Liam has even less reason to want Hope and Thomas together.
It has been a long road for Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) on The Bold and the Beautiful, but now that Xander (Adain Bradley) is making damaging accusations about Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), it’s changing the nature of their relationship.
Hope and Liam’s marriage might be over, but he’s quick to point out that he still cares about her. He wants her to confide in him, so when he sees she’s upset he presses her for information and finds out that Xander is back. What’s more is that Xander is accusing Thomas of murder. And if that wasn’t enough, Liam discovers that Thomas proposed to Hope, and he’s smug enough to point out that if she’s wearing the ring around her neck it means she didn’t agree to the proposal.
While Hope and Liam probably won’t be getting back together any time soon, Liam might make some headway with Hope as she struggles to reconcile what she thinks she knows about Thomas with what Xander is saying about him. Liam has boatloads of issues with Thomas and certainly doesn’t need convincing that he’s a bad guy. In fact, it wouldn’t surprise us a bit if Liam joined forces with Finn (Tanner Novlan) to keep Hope — and their daughter, Beth — safe.
Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is also struggling with the weight of Xander’s allegations. While she wants to believe her brother, she has to do her due diligence with him because her husband isn’t sure he’s telling the truth.
In fact, in Thursday’s episode it looked like Steffy was questioning Thomas’ story a little bit. All of a sudden there are big warning signs pointing at his version of the story when Emma died, and it’s enough to make her truly wonder what happened.
Xander’s return to Los Angeles is making a big impact on Hope and Steffy, and, by extension, Finn and Liam. Liam and Hope might move closer together as she struggles to figure out what to do with Thomas and Liam is there to support her.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.