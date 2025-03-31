The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: wedding bells for Taylor and Ridge?

Is a wedding in the future for Ridge and Taylor on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Now that control of Forrester Creations has been returned to the Forresters and the current focus is shifting toward the newly-pardoned Luna (Lisa Yamada), we have to wonder what’s going on behind the scenes with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) now that Ridge closed the door on having a relationship with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Ridge has had a long history with both women. If their relationship was new, it might be odd to be thinking about wedding bells so soon, but given that he and Taylor were together before, there’s really no reason that they couldn’t get married right away.

The reason a fast-tracked engagement and nuptials make sense is that after Ridge and Brooke got back together in Rome and declared their undying love for each other, they decided that they didn’t need to be married to prove their love. Taylor herself even questioned Brooke about their lack of a marriage, to which Brooke replied that she and Ridge have an unbreakable bond.

Now that the unbreakable bond is in pieces on the floor, if Taylor wants to send a keep-away-from-my-man message to Brooke, she’ll do it by getting engaged and getting married as soon as possible.

If they wanted to be even soapier, Ridge and Taylor could travel to Paris to visit Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Paris (Diamond White) ahead of their wedding, and he could propose and marry her on the spot. It’s a soap opera, so why not?

Imagine Brooke’s shock upon learning that Taylor and Ridge tied the knot while they were away. (Of course, a wedding in Europe won’t mean anything until the happy couple signs marriage certificates in the US, which gives the show plenty of space to undo the whole thing when the tide eventually shifts and Ridge decides that Brooke is the one he wants)

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If Ridge and Brooke really want to send a message to Brooke, they’ll fast track their relationship and get married right away. We think that the longer they wait, the more a delay supports the idea that Ridge won’t stay with Taylor as long as the show wants us to think.