The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of November 6-10

The fashion showdown is in the rearview mirror but there's plenty of drama ahead on The Bold and the Beautiful. Let's see what's coming up with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of November 6 to November 10.

Last week the Forrester Creations fashion show took place, and for those in the know there was more on the line than just fashion. It was a battle between father and son. While there was only one winner, by the end of the event Eric's (John McCook) prognosis came to light (though Eric doesn't know it yet), prompting Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to lie about the results of the fashion showdown to give his father the last hurrah that he wanted. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) returned out of the blue, making Finn (Tanner Novlan) the happiest man alive.

This week, the dust settles from all of last week's excitement. Steffy is ready to let Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) know that there's no messing with a mother. She's done running and she won't allow Sheila to threaten her anymore. Liam (Scott Clifton) will be coming for Steffy to convince her to get back into his life while Hope (Annika Noelle) continues to find her voice. And by the end of the week there will be more fireworks as Li (Naomi Matsuda) discovers that her sister is in town.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of November 6 to November 10, courtesy of Soaps She Knows.

Monday, November 6

"Steffy makes a surprise move on Sheila. Brooke, Donna, and RJ make a promise to Ridge."

Tuesday, November 7

"Liam believes he can give Steffy a better life than Finn. Ridge begins a new chapter at Forrester Creations with Eric."

Wednesday, November 8

"Ridge mediates a heated exchange between Brooke and Taylor. Steffy learns the truth about Thomas’ and Hope’s relationship."

Thursday, November 9

"Hope’s new, unapologetic attitude takes Steffy by surprise. Taylor issues a dire warning to Sheila."

Friday, November 10

"A confrontation ensues when Li finds Poppy at Forrester Creations. Liam makes a startling request of Ridge."