The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: who dies this week, and who is safe?

In The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 1 , it looks like death is coming to the Los Angeles fashion world, setting off a mystery that's sure to keep fans guessing all summer long. So who is dying, and how might it happen?

It's not much of a spoiler for the July 2 episode, but it's enough: "An unexpected death kicks off a sizzling summer mystery."

So what could that mean? Who's going to die?

Interestingly, the spoilers for the rest of the week seem to provide clues about who didn't die. In Wednesday's episode, we know that Bill (Don Diamont) and Katie (Heather Tom) show up along with Hope (Annika Noelle), Paris (Diamond White) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

The Forresters host their annual Fourth of July party in Thursday's episode, which means that the death either doesn't involve the Forresters directly (that doesn't mean they weren't responsible for it, of course…) or it hasn't been discovered yet. We don't know who's attending the party, so the victim could still be a Forrester.

Then, on Friday, Poppy ( Romy Park ) and Eric (John McCook) show up, which rules out their deaths.

Thanks to a crop of summer press photos from CBS, we know that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), Finn (Tanner Novlan), Liam (Scott Clifton), Steffy (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood), Luna (Lisa Yamada), RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and Zende (Delon De Metz) are also safe.

Image 1 of 5 Joshua Hoffman, Lisa Yamada and Delon De Metz in a summer press photo for The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS) Heather Tom, Katherine Kelly Lang and Jennifer Gareis in a summer press photo for The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS) Scott Clifton in a summer promo image for The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS) Tanner Novlan in a summer promo image for The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS) (Image credit: CBS)

Theoretically, everyone else is fair game. (Of course, given that Kimberlin Brown's Sheila "died" and came back to life earlier this spring, all thanks to Sheila's body double, Sugar, we know that death is never permanent in the soaps world.)

With all of this in mind, who could meet their maker this week? Well, it could be Tom (Clint Howard), who has a connection to Poppy's past. He claimed in the June 28 episode that he's Luna's father, which is only going to cause complications for Poppy's new relationship with Bill. He also asked questions about Sheila's past, and that's never a good thing.

We also know that Ted King is returning to the role of Jack Finnegan, Li's (Naomi Matsuda) estranged husband, this week. Given that Jack and Poppy might have had a fling back in the day, further complicating Luna's paternity and adding to the sisters' strained relationship, it's possible that King's return is extremely short lived.

There's also Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers), Il Giardino employee and Deacon's (Sean Kanan) right hand man. While he's not a major character, his death could put Sheila back into the spotlight as a possible culprit, whether or not she's actually guilty.

We'll have to play the waiting game to see who died and how it happened, but knowing that the death is going to kick off a summer mystery makes us think that it's enough to rock the fashion world…

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.