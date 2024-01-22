The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Zende steps in to help Eric?

In the January 19 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , Eric (John McCook) said he was ready to get back to work, so will Zende (Delon De Metz) find a way to work with him? And what’s going to happen when RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and Luna (Lisa Yamada) find a surprise in RJ’s new home?

Now that he’s out of the hospital, Eric is ready to get back to work. He’d been working on a new line before he had surgery; what he doesn’t know yet is that while he’d been unconscious, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) planned on taking over the line and having RJ work on it with him. This infuriated an already angry Zende, who blamed nepotism for RJ’s role in Eric’s fashion showdown line.

In Friday’s episode, Zende showed up at Eric’s house as soon as he learned his grandfather was home. Eric was thrilled to see him, praising his handsome grandson for his good looks and immense talent. Eric also hinted that he wants to get back to work, but if he’s going to do that he’ll need help. Does that create a spot for Zende to sneak in and set up shop beside his grandfather?

It’s actually a very logical possibility. Eric doesn’t know that Ridge planned on finishing Eric’s line. Now that Eric is back, he can pick up where he left off on his collection and choose the family members he wants to work with. Keep in mind that Eric doesn’t know they had to channel money away from Hope for the Future to pay for his line, which put Zende’s work on the sidelines for now. That gives Zende a perfect opportunity to ask to be included on the project.

What’s more is that Eric might opt to work with his grandsons instead of Ridge. This could lead to some tension given that Ridge has never had the chance to work with his father on a line before, and it won’t help anything having RJ and Zende forced to work together after all the tension they’ve had recently.

There’s no question that Eric will need help when he decides to return to work, but he won’t be able to work efficiently with so many designers on the team. He had a nice rhythm going with RJ because he didn’t have design experience. Then again, this new Eric might embrace having his other loyal and devoted grandson at his side and we can imagine Zende doing everything in his power to make it happen.