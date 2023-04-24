The CW summer TV lineup adds new shows from UK and Australia

A couple of TV imports are going to help headline The CW's summer TV lineup, as it has been reported that The Rising, which first aired in the UK, and Barons, from Australia, are going to air on the US network, helping to replace the gaps left by All American and All American Homecoming, as those shows take a summer break. Deadline (opens in new tab) reported the news.

Both shows are set to debut on The CW on Monday, May 29, with The Rising airing at 8 pm ET/PT and Barons at 9 pm ET/PT.

The Rising is a supernatural thriller telling the story of Neve Kelly (Clara Rugaard), who has died, but lives on as a spirit. When she realizes that she has been murdered, she becomes determined to find her killer and get justice. Using her new supernatural abilities, she goes where the police can't to investigate her own death. But during her investigation she uncovers major secrets, forcing her to reexamine everything about her life and the people she cared about. The series, which premiered in the UK in 2022, was written by Pete McTighe (A Discovery of Witches) and Charlotte Wolf (The Last Kingdom). It is based on an original TV show from Belgium, Hotel Beau Séjour.

Barons, meanwhile, is about the parallel story of surf brands Billabong and Quicksilver in the 1970s (perhaps right up your alley if you enjoyed AIR). Inspired by their love of the beach, two best friends create what eventually become rival surf brands. However, their success begins to tear them apart and plunges them into a world of corporate politics, jealousy, homophobia and racial tension. Sean Keenan, Ben O’Toole, Jillian Nguyen and Hunter Page-Lochard star in the series created by Liz Doran, Michael Lawrence and John Molloy, which debuted in Australia last year.

These are just the latest two shows The CW has picked up to fill its slate; it previously acquired the former HBO Max reality series FBoy Island and landed a sports contract with LIV Golf. This comes at a time when many of the network's biggest shows are ending their runs, including shows centered around the DC Universe (The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow), as well as the popular Riverdale series.