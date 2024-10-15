The final season of a CW hit show is now streaming on Netflix and I can't wait to rewatch it

Calling all fans of The CW’s All American: Homecoming. All American: Homecoming season 3 is now streaming on Netflix, which is your last chance to see what happens to some of your favorite college students.

When it was announced that The CW was canceling All American: Homecoming, with season 3 being the final one for the coming-of-age drama, many were crushed. Viewers had become accustomed to seeing Simone (Geffri Maya) sort out her complicated love life, navigate the ups and downs in her collegiate tennis career and be the glue that holds together the crew of friends at Bringston University.

At the end of All American: Homecoming season 2, audience members will recall that Simone's love life was the biggest point of drama, as she had to choose between dating Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) and Lando (Martin Bobb-Semple). Both men were vying for her attention, and both had a fanbase of people supporting their respective romance with Simone. So when season 3 kicks off, she makes her declaration of love known. However, will her initial choice be her final choice? That's something that comes to light throughout the season.

Now there are other things that occur during the final 13 episodes of All American: Homecoming. Check out the overall synopsis for the season:

"All American: Homecoming is a young adult drama set against the backdrop of the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) experience at Bringston University, where Black Excellence is a way of life. The series follows Simone, a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills, and her close circle of chosen family as they navigate the highs, lows and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at the prestigious HBCU.

"Simone deals with the fallout from the romantic choice she made in season 2, but romantic drama will take a back seat when she finds her tennis ambitions threatened. Her friends rally to support her, particularly Thea, the team's former Queen Bee, now looking to make her mark on the pro-circuit. JR struggles to get his life back on track following his ousting from KEK and the completion of treatment for aplastic anemia.

"Meanwhile, Coach Marcus deals with unforeseen consequences of his wife's return, Lando forges new links with the friend group and becomes a regular at 'family dinner' and Cam, Keisha and Nate all struggle to balance their romantic relationships with their chosen career pursuits with varying degrees of success."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The entire All American: Homecoming series is now streaming on Netflix in the US.