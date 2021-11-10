'The Great British Bake Off' fans distracted by WEIRD Paul Hollywood moment last night

The Great British Bake Off fans were shocked by Paul's appearance last night.

Last night's episode of The Great British Bake Off has left fans completely baffled after the comedy opening sequence saw Paul Hollywood as viewers have never seen him before.

Ever since The Great British Bake Off started, the show has featured a comedy opening scene as the presenters introduce the episode. However, since the show moved from BBC1 to Channel 4, current presenters Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas have stepped it up a gear, doing hilarious sketches that often feature judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

This week's Bake Off was 'Free From' week, meaning the bakers were set the challenge of creating amazing bakes that were dairy-free, gluten-free, or vegan. But being a traditional baker, Paul is known for sticking to what he knows, meaning the bakers had to really pull it out of the bag in order to impress him.

Fans were shocked to see Paul dressed as the Incredible Hulk. (Image credit: Channel 4)

The opening sequence of the show last night saw Noel and Matt making a joke out of the fact Paul doesn't usually enjoy 'free from' baking and showed him dressed up as the Incredible Hulk, complete with green body paint and a ripped t-shirt.

Paul had been painted from head to toe in green paint for 'free from' week. (Image credit: Channel 4)

The joke was that Matt had told Paul it was free from week off-camera, and that he had taken the news surprisingly well. But, as Matt and Noel were talking, a growling Paul could be heard in the tent, and he soon appeared in his Hulk get-up, shocking fans.

Viewers took to social media to share their surprise at seeing Paul in his most bizarre costume yet... and that is saying something after we saw him just a few weeks back dressed head-to-toe as a country singer!

paul hollywood acting as the hulk was NOT what I was expecting to see today on bake off 😂 #GBBONovember 9, 2021 See more

never thought i’d see paul hollywood dressed as the hulk #GBBONovember 9, 2021 See more

Well I wasn't expecting to see Paul Hollywood dressed as The Hulk today, but there it is. #GBBONovember 9, 2021 See more

Catching up on bake off and uhh, Paul Hollywood running around pretending to be Hulk is something I never thought I’d see in my whole life 😭😂November 10, 2021 See more

After getting over the shock of seeing Hulk Paul, fans were sad to see it was Lizzie who left the competition after finding herself in the bottom two alongside Crystelle.

The pair were struggling after Giuseppe and Jurgen both continued to wow the judges with their baking, while Chigs had a brilliantly successful week and managed to earn himself the title of star baker.

Lizzie was sent home this week, leaving Jurgen, Giuseppe and Crystelle heading to the semi-finals. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Poor Lizzie was sad to be booted out of the competition in the quarterfinals but left on a high after creating a showstopper that had the 'finesse' that Paul and Prue have been looking for since the start of the series.

Next week will see Crystelle, Chigs, Jurgen, and Giuseppe all fighting it out for a place in the final... but who will make it through to the final three?

The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesday Nov. 16 at 8pm on Channel 4.