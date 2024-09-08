The Great British Bake Off gives a sneak peek at the new series with a new animated trailer

Great British Bake Off fans were treated to a glimpse of what to expect from the new series with a new trailer in a quirky format - with Alison Hammond transformed into an animated bumble bee!

The presenter joins The Great British Bake Off co-host Noel Fielding, a cowboy-boot-wearing butterfly, as they glide through an animated forest and encounter various sweet treats.

"Let's go, I'm getting a soggy bottom!" Alison (the bumble bee) shouts to Neil, adding, "I'm buzzing for this!"

The advert was also shared on social media, with production company Nexus Studios tweeting about the release.

"Step into a world of Sweet Relief The first-ever animated campaign for The Great British Bake Off is here!" they wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Directed by Bonnie Taylor Forsyth, produced by us, and crafted with love at @Mighty_Nice, this hand-crafted animation blends nostalgic 2D with playful, modern vibes."

Lex Down, deputy executive creative director for 4creative at Channel 4, explained (via The Sun): "The Great British Bake Off is comfort telly at its best. We wanted our campaign to reflect this and deliver its own slice of cakey warmth and joy.

"We created pin badges adorned with bright baking illustrations and messages of positivity, and in a Great British Bake Off first created a fully animated world rich with detail that reveals different delights with each watch."

Before adding: "Set to the smooth voice of Sammy Davis Jnr singing Sweet Gingerbread Man and with Noel and Alison as our metamorphosed guides, we hope to transport young and old, baking fans or not, to a place where the worst that might happen is a collapsing cake. Flour Power indeed."

The new season of the hit Channel 4 show is eagerly anticipated by fans, with one tweeting today, 'My soul longs for the new season of the great british bake off.'

While we don't have a confirmed date for The Great British Bake Off 2024, the show traditionally airs in the autumn and usually consists of 10 episodes.

Keep up to date with The Great British Bake Off 2024 with our hub page here.