The Masked Singer US fans react as the winner is crowned

The Masked Singer US crowned their season 7 winner as The Prince, Ringmaster and Firefly all made it to the final, making it a clean sweep for Team Good.

While all The Masked Singer US season 7 contestants were great, there could only be one winner and the judges awarded the coveted title to Firefly, who was finally unmasked as singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor.

In her winning interview, Teyana described the experience as an 'emotional journey' and added: "It feels so good to win this and it's crazy because I was so passionate from day one, I think it's because of my journey in music and me being skeptical about coming out of retirement and doing it."

She went on to say The Masked Singer gave her the opportunity to sing 'without politics or judgement' and that she 'sung her heart out'. Throughout the course of the series, Teyana was praised for giving it her all by the judges, who said they felt it 'showed how much she wanted to be there'.

That #FireflyMask reveal ✨ LIT ✨ up our lives!

Fans have taken to Twitter to congratulate Teyana, with some calling her a deserving winner as she beat Ringmaster and The Prince in a tough final sing off, after defeating Team Bad and Team Cuddly to make it all the way to the end.

FIREFLY WON!!! Congratulations!
#TheMaskedSinger

Yesss Firefly deserves it! So glad she won #themaskedsinger

I knew Firefly (Teyana Taylor) was going to win this season. She deserved it 🔥
#TheMaskedSinger

I loved the Ringmaster but I am so happy The Firefly won she was fantastic loved both of them 🥰

Many fans worked out who Firefly was weeks ago, with some saying they'd 'know her voice anywhere'.

One of her audio clues said: "I’ve been performing all my life, and it feels amazing every time I step on stage" which seemed to reference MTV series My Super Sweet 16 which Teyana appeared on.

Meanwhile, Ringmaster was revealed to be The Goldbergs' Hayley Orrantia and American Horror Story: Hotel actor Cheyenne Jackson was revealed to be The Prince.

In her exit interview, Hayley said: "When you join a show like this and you know you're competing against people, and a lot of them are professional singers, you never know where you're going to land in that. It's been such an honor to be able to be the runner-up in The Masked Singer season 7."

Cheyenne Jackson added: "I feel super proud of what I did and the way I pushed myself but I'm also a little disappointed because I had a killer finale song... thank you for loving The Prince. Thank you for watching The Masked Singer."