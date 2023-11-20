The Paramount Plus Black Friday deal is back, here's what to watch when you buy it

Another year, another Black Friday streaming deal that makes Paramount Plus a lot more affordable for a few months; and if you're anything like me, you'll use the regular Black Friday discounts as an excuse to test out new streaming services.

This year you can pick up the Paramount Plus Essential tier for just $1.99 for your first three months, with the price reverting to its usual $5.99 after that. While this isn't as great a deal as last year's (that offered 50% off an entire year's plan), it's less commitment for people who aren't sure on Paramount's streaming service.

There's no deal on the Paramount Plus with Showtime tier, and nothing in the UK just yet.

Paramount Plus Essential: $1.99 per month for first three months (usually $5.99)

You can get Paramount Plus' basic plan for 67% off, for your first three months, on the streamer's Black Friday 2023 deal. Catch up on all of the past year's new shows and movies for just $5.97 total, and then choose to renew or not.

Deal ends Sunday, December 3



Lots of people are like me, and they pick up the Black Friday streaming deals to catch up on all of the new additions to each streamer for the past year (and if that's you, our Black Friday streaming service deal page might be useful).

But let's look at Paramount Plus: a fair amount has been added in the last year, and while unfortunately lots of it is on the pricier Showtime tier (not included in the deal), there are some shows worth watching that this new deal will give you access to.

So here are five of the biggest new shows and movies added to Paramount Plus that you should check out. All of these have been added since last year's Black Friday deal ran.

Spec Ops: Lioness

First up is one of Paramount Plus' flagship new TV shows, and it's spy thriller Special Ops: Lioness, starring Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman.

This show follows a young marine who's enlisted in the CIA's Lioness program, an elite course that tasks her with infiltrating a terror group from the inside. It's a jet-setting action show, but half of you probably already closed this article and started watching it as soon as we referred to it as a 'spy thriller'.

Special Ops: Lioness is one of the many shows to come from hit TV icon Taylor Sheridan, and we'll be seeing his name further on this list too...

Frasier reboot

First there was Cheers, and then there was Frasier, and now the latter is returning with the Frasier reboot which is one of the bigger new Paramount Plus releases of the year.

The show follows Dr. Frasier Crane, a members of the Cheers cast originally, who now returns to the Boston of that original show to start a new life there. It's a comedy helmed by Kelsey Grammar and a new cast of side characters.

The Frasier reboot is currently mid-way through its season, but by the time your three-month trial ends, it'll all be available to watch.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

A fun summer blockbuster movie that was slept on a little bit was Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, but now you can see it from home as Paramount Plus is the official streaming service for this flick.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a "fantasy heist action comedy film" according to Wikipedia, and the number of adjectives slapped onto it aside, it's a fun time. It's about a rag-tag group of fantasy archetypes who have to team up to stop an order of evil wizards who work with a traitor from the group to bring about disaster. It has an all-star cast including Chris Pine, Michelle Rodgriguez, Hugh Grant and Justice Smith.

D&D wasn't a box office smash hit but it was reviewed really well, so if you missed it in theaters, now's your chance to see it.

Organ Trail

While most movies added to Paramount Plus are its big-budget blockbusters, some smaller ones are added to, and that's the case with Organ Trail.

This is a western thriller about conflicts arriving in rural Montana: a group of settlers on the Oregon trail, some bandits who live in the area, and black homesteaders who are trying to make a home for themselves all clash as one girl tries to get out alive. Despite the name, it's not a horror movie, just a violent one.

While Organ Trail has so few reviews that it doesn't have a Rotten Tomatoes score, it's a different type of movie to the usual Paramount productions, so could be a nice breath of fresh air. When I pick up the deal, this is going to be my first watch!

Lawmen: Bass Reeves

The latest flashy Paramount Plus production — and newest Taylor Sheridan-produced show, and next Western on this list — is Lawmen: Bass Reeves, the first part of an anthology show on various American lawmen.

Bass Reeves is a dramatized story of a true person, a Black Montanan US Deputy Marshal who put away lots of bad guys in his time, after fighting in the Civil War. It stars David Oyelowo as the character as well as Dennis Quaid, Lauren E. Banks and Donald Sutherland.

The show has only just begun, so new episodes are rolling out weekly, but you can already see a few on Paramount Plus to get a taster.