The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Beverly Hills and more break for the holidays, here’s when they return

Whitney Rose and Meredith Marks on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

With many people knee-deep in the holiday season, it should come as no surprise that Bravo is opting to take a break from its regularly scheduled programming (with the exception of The Real Housewives of Miami season 6, which airs a new episode on December 27). Popular shows like The Real Housewives of Salt City season 4, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 and Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 are not airing new episodes until January 2024.

This news may be a crushing blow for those RHOSLC fans looking to see the final episode of the season before the reunion or RHOBH viewers wanting to know who Dorit stirs the pot with next. However, the break in the Bravo schedule gives many fans the opportunity to catch up with any episodes they’ve missed of their favorite shows or perhaps just rewatch certain moments on Peacock.

Below you'll find a listing of when Bravo's current roster of shows is scheduled to return in January.

Tuesday, January 2

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 episode 16, 8 pm ET/PT

Wednesday, January 3

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 episode 10, 8 pm ET/PT

Thursday, January 4

Southern Charm season 9 episode 15, 8 pm ET/PT

Southern Hospitality season 2 episode 4, 9 pm ET/PT

Sunday, January 7

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 episode 8, 8 pm ET/PT

Married to Medicine season 10 episode 10, 9 pm ET/PT

Monday, January 8

Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 episode 14, 9 pm ET/PT

What to expect when Bravo returns in 2024

Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Image credit: Casey Durkin/Bravo)

Here's a synopsis of what's to come in 2024 for some of the previously mentioned shows.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 episode 16, "Mysteries, Revealed?"

"On their final day in Bermuda, Heather receives a devastating phone call; Meredith remains in hot water for her role in the rumors about Angie; a bombshell about Heather's black eye is revealed."

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 episode 8, "Painting Austin Red"

"Karen's Triple Twenty continues as the group takes on an art project of the Grande Dame herself; the ladies wrap up their trip with a drag show, but things turn shady when they're asked to participate."

Married to Medicine season 10 episode 10, "Take a Napa"

"Toya surprises the ladies with a spa day that's messier than anticipated; Sweet Tea attempts to bridge the generational gap and bond with Heavenly and Jackie; Cecil and Eugene question Kema's opinions on marriage."

Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 episode 14, "Caught Read Handed"

"The bosun's texting with a familiar chief stew turns into a damage control crisis; the chef faces a culinary challenge with a blindfolded dinner; illness strikes the lead deckhand."