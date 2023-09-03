Below Deck Mediterranean season 8: release date, cast and everything we know

Captain Sandy Yawn is back for Below Deck Mediterranean season 8. After a thrilling season in Below Deck Med season 7, and after stepping in for Captain Lee in Below Deck season 10, Sandy is about to set sail on the beautiful Italian Riviera in a brand new vessel, the Motor Yacht Mustique.

While every captain hopes for smooth sailing, Sandy is in for rough waters before the boat even leaves port after via issues sideline a couple crew members and puts the new crew in unchartered waters ahead of the very first charter.

Here's what we know about Below Deck Mediterranean season 8.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 sets sail on Monday, September 25, at 9 pm ET/PT. New episodes will air on Mondays at 9 pm ET/PT.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers yet but once that information is available we'll add it for you right here.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 plot

Here's what you need to know about Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 with the official synopsis from Bravo:

"Set amidst the mesmerizing Italian Riviera and the historic façade of Genoa, Italy, it's all hands on deck this season for Capt. Sandy and her team. From outrageous guests to after-hours antics, the boat gets rocked throughout each charter as the crew navigates complicated dynamics and unexpected rifts. In a franchise first, unprecedented staffing changes dominate the season, which tests each department as they struggle to find their sea legs through unforeseen turnover.

"Sandy levels up this season with the 180-foot M/Y Mustique, which challenges her deck crew as they attempt to navigate the busy industrial port with utmost precision. Before they even leave the dock, visa issues tie up two crew members while a department head mismanages important paperwork. Sandy leans on temporary help for the first charter and an unexpected shake-up results in a change of hierarchy. On deck, the crew is overwhelmed by their workload on the oversized vessel as the interior deals with a clash of personalities. Chef Jack wows the guests with his impressive take on local Italian fare, but things start to sour when communication goes south.

"Between 'friends with benefits' and open relationships, there’s no shortage of boat-mances and boat break-ups. When disagreements impact productivity and former friendships start to implode, Sandy is faced with a wave of difficult decisions."

Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 cast

Captain Sandy is back for another season of Below Deck Mediterranean. With 33 years of experience in the yachting industry and more than seven seasons of experience within the Below Deck franchise, she's ready to take on the Italian Riviera.

Joining Captain Sandy is a crew of newcomers including:

Chef Jack Luby

Chief Stew Tumi Mhlongo

Stew Kyle Viljoen

Stew Natalya Scudder

Stew Jessika Asai

Bosun Ruan Irving

Lead Deckhand Luka Brunton

Deckhand Lara Du Preez

Deckhand Haleigh Gorman

Image 1 of 10 Captain Sandy Yawn about the Mustique on Below Deck Mediterranean season 8
Chef Jack Luby in the galley on Below Deck Mediterranean season 8
Chief Stew Tumi Mhlongo in Below Deck Mediterranean season 8
Stew Kyle Viljoen on Below Deck Mediterranean season 8
Stew Natalya Scudder on Below Deck Mediterranean season 8
Stew Jessika Asai in Below Deck Mediterranean season 8
Bosun Ruan Irving in Below Deck Mediterranean season 8
Lead Deckhand Luka Brunton in Below Deck Mediterranean season 8
Deckhand Lara Du Preez in Below Deck Mediterranean season 8
Deckhand Haleigh Gorman in Below Deck Mediterranean season 8

Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 trailer

Watch the spicy sneak peek of Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 below:

How to watch Below Deck Mediterranean season 8

Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 will air on Bravo, with new episodes airing the next day on Peacock.

If you have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

UK fans can tune into previous seasons of the franchise on Hayu, and once we have a release date for season 8 in the UK we’ll add it here.