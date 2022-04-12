The Split fans shocked by heartbreaking pregnancy twist

The Split season 3 continues on BBC1, with fans witnessing the breakdown of Nathan (Stephen Mangan) and Hannah's (Nicola Walker) marriage in the gripping third instalment.

It seems like The Split season 3 isn't pulling any punches either, as we're two episodes in and we've already seen plenty of drama including Hannah's complicated love triangle with Nathan and former flame Christie (Barry Atsma).

Nathan's off with his new girlfriend Kate (Lara Pulver) too, so despite their long-term marriage it's looking like both are keen to move on and explore new relationships. But while Hannah's passionate affair with Christie is shocking enough, it's Nathan who had the ultimate bombshell.

In episode 2, Nathan tells Hannah that Kate is pregnant, delivering a devastating blow to his wife which could change the course of their lives forever. The drama only intensifies when Hannah shows up to Kate's book launch, exposing her pregnancy to everyone there.

Naturally fans were shocked by this development, and with Kate expecting a baby with Nathan, has this completely ruined the already strained marriage between Nathan and Hannah?

Taking to Twitter, fans expressed how devastated they were for Hannah after the events of episode 2, with some watching on-demand via BBC iPlayer and knowing ahead of time!

Kate's pregnant 🥺🥺Hannah's eyes 👀 say everything#TheSplit

NO STFU he's got his new girlfriend pregnant when he's still married omg poor Hannah!☹️ #TheSplit

Kate is pregnant - well that's the bombshell dropped 🤔🤔#TheSplit

Things really aren't looking good for Hannah and Nathan, especially as Nathan reveals that he wants Hannah to sell their family home at the next meeting with their lawyers, so he's already thinking about the logistics behind what their divorce would mean.

Kate's pregnancy and Nathan's intention to sell his family home comes after a heartbreaking death in the first episode, where Rose's (Fiona Button) husband James was killed in an accident while riding his bike, leaving the whole Defoe family in shock, including Hannah.

In an interview with What to Watch, Nicola Walker teased: "I don't think it's going to go where you might imagine it will... it's beautifully complicated and [creator and writer] Abi Morgan doesn't shy away from how messy this will get."

With just four more episodes to go, how will things end for our much-loved characters? We'll have to wait and see...

The Split continues on Monday, April 18 at 9pm with all episodes also available on-demand via BBC iPlayer.