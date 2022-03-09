The Witchfinder fans love the dynamic between Daisy May Cooper and Tim Key

By published

The Witchfinder has introduced a new comedy duo in Daisy May Cooper and Tim Key, and viewers are loving the casting!

The Witchfinder stars Tim Key and Daisy May Cooper
(Image credit: BBC)

The Witchfinder is a new BBC comedy starring This Country's Daisy May Cooper and Alan Partridge sidekick Tim Key, and so far viewers are impressed with how well the duo work together.

In the first episode of The Witchfinder, we were introduced to failing Tim Key's Norfolk witchfinder Gideon Bannister and Daisy May Cooper's Thomasine Gooch, an unmarried woman who is accused of witchcraft.

The series is set in the mid-17th century which was a turbulent time as they were dealing with civil war and plagues, and it was also a time when witch trials were rife and women who didn't fit into society were accused of practicing witchcraft.

But The Witchfinder deals with the topic in a darkly comic way, as we see Thomasine taken to court in Chelmsford to try and convince people that she's innocent and not a witch, she's just not behaving how a typical woman would!.

In her case, she's unmarried, likes drinking a lot and frequently gets into arm wrestling matches and scuffles, so she's very much not of her time!

Following episode 1, viewers are enjoying the way Tim and Daisy bounce off each other and despite some reservations, people are liking the lead casting and the way their comedy style compliments each other.

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more

In an interview with What to Watch, Daisy May Cooper spoke a bit about her character. She told us: "Thomasine is sort of street smart but a bit thick and because she’s so different because she likes to drink, arm wrestle in the tavern and do all the stuff that I kind of do myself, people think that she might be a witch because she’s not behaving how I suppose women should be behaving." 

She added: "So she gets taken by the witchfinder to court in Chelmsford. And it’s a bit like Planes, Trains and Automobiles but with a witch and a witchfinder!"

The Witchfinder also has some great cameo appearances along the way from the likes of Inside No 9's Reece Shearsmith, The Mighty Boosh's Julian Barratt, and Landscapers' Daniel Rigby. So we might have even more legendary pairings to come!

The series continues on BBC1, with episodes also available on BBC iPlayer for those wanting to watch on-demand. For full listings — see our TV Guide

Lucy Buglass
Lucy Buglass

Lucy is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University in 2016 with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.


She is also a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema, setting up her own website Lucy Goes to Hollywood in 2017 to review films in her spare time. Her favourite genres are horror, thriller and anything crime related. When she's not writing about film and TV, you'll likely find her playing video games, reading, and trying her hand at podcasting.