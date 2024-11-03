The Wonderful World of Disney celebrates Dia de los Muertos with a special airing of Coco tonight, November 3

This weekend marks Dia de los Muertos, a dedicated holiday for family and friends to gather and pay respects and remember loved ones who have died. And this year, you can honor the occasion with a special The Wonderful World of Disney airing of the beloved animated film Coco tonight on ABC.

Inspired by the Day of the Dead, Coco centers a 12-year-old Mexican boy named Miguel who, despite his family's objections, dreams of being a musician like his idol, the late Ernesto de la Cruz. When Miguel finds himself magically transported to the Land of the Dead, he meets his beloved hero, Ernesto himself, and seeks the help of the deceased musician to return him to his family and reverse their ban on music.

Directed by Lee Unkrich, Coco features voice performances by actors including Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Alanna Ubach, Renée Victor, Ana Ofelia Murguía, and Edward James Olmos. With its vibrant visuals, emotional story and respectful depiction of Mexican culture, the 2017 animated flick was both a commercial and critical hit, grossing over $814 million worldwide and taking home trophies for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song at the 90th Academy Awards.

Coco continues The Wonderful World of Disney's fall lineup of beloved hits and fan-favorite films airing on ABC on Sundays throughout the season. Other family-friendly Disney flicks coming up on ABC's schedule include Mrs. Doubtfire on November 10, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on November 17 and Moana on November 24.

Anyone with a traditional pay-TV setup, TV antenna or live TV streaming service that carries ABC (such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV) can watch The Wonderful World of Disney's broadcast of Coco on Sunday, November 3 at 8pm Eastern Time on the alphabet network. If you're not able to tune into ABC's broadcast of Coco, the movie is also available to stream right now on Disney Plus.

Coco - Official US Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for Coco above before tuning in to The Wonderful World of Disney airing on ABC tonight.