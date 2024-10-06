The Wonderful World of Disney returns with The Little Mermaid on ABC tonight, October 6

Just because summer ended doesn't mean that The Wonderful World of Disney has stopped their nostalgia-inducing Sunday night screenings of Disney classics on ABC each week. Yes, the beloved series is back for autumn and they're starting things off with a splash, literally: the 2023 live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, which is getting its world television premiere tonight, October 6, at 10pm Eastern Time on the alphabet network.

"'The Little Mermaid' is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric," reads ABC's synopsis of the film. "While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy."

Starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula and Javier Bardem as King Triton, The Little Mermaid kicks off The Wonderful World of Disney's fall lineup of beloved hits and fan-favorite films to air on ABC on Sundays throughout the season. Along with the musical fantasy film, upcoming family-friendly flicks getting The Wonderful World of Disney treatment on ABC include the broadcast television debuts of Haunted Mansion on October 13, Hocus Pocus 2 on October 27 and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on November 17.



Anyone with a traditional pay-TV setup, TV antenna or live TV streaming service that carries ABC (such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV) can watch The Wonderful World of Disney's broadcast of The Little Mermaid from 8pm to 11pm ET on Sunday, October 6 on the alphabet network. If you're not able to tune into ABC's broadcast of The Little Mermaid, it is also available to stream right now on Disney Plus.

The Little Mermaid | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for The Little Mermaid above before tuning in to The Wonderful World of Disney airing on ABC tonight.