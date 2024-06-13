The Young and the Restless spoilers: Audra rejects Tucker’s Glissade offer, but will she soon regret it?

For a couple of weeks now on The Young and the Restless, exes-turned-rivals, Tucker (Trevor St. John) and Audra (Zuleyka Silver), have been playing a game of corporate chess trying to outmaneuver one another in their quest to control Glissade. While we tend to think Audra is outmatched here considering Tucker has been a wolf in business longer than she has and he technically owns the company, Audra is determined to steal what she believes she’s earned.

Well, in The Young and the Restless episode airing on June 13, Audra finally sits down with Tucker in Paris after he begged her to meet. He explains what happened with Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and her diagnosis, and claims he can now officially close that chapter with her.

Tucker argues he’s completely over Ashley and he was drawn to her because he felt guilty that he caused her mental suffering. Once he found out Alan’s (Christopher Cousins) twin Martin was really to blame, Tucker’s guilt was absolved. Audra thinks her ex is lying to himself if he believes he’s over Ashley, and we tend to agree.

However, Tucker pleads his case that he loves Audra and wants to be with her. Then in a gesture of good faith, he offers her Glissade. He tells her he’s willing to step down as CEO and give her the role. Additionally, he’s doing this with no strings attached, and she doesn’t have to reunite with him for the job. Tucker sounds remarkably sincere.

Trevor St. John, The Young and the Restless

Then in a shocking moment, Audra turns him down. She notes that she’s already gone behind his back and rallied some board members to sway them to sell the company to an anonymous buyer. Once the sale goes through, she’ll have the CEO job anyway. Audra is quite smug that she’s going to get what she wants without Tucker and hopes her actions hurt him.

With all that being said, we have a feeling Audra may have overplayed her hand here. For starters, her stating the board agreed to sell to an anonymous buyer makes us raise an eyebrow. What if the buyer turns out to be Victor (Eric Braeden)? Given he is preparing an attack on Jack (Peter Bergman), The Mustache could use a rival cosmetic brand under his umbrella that could pose a threat to Jabot. If Victor is the buyer, there’s a good chance he may not want Audra at the helm.

Also, we can’t rule out the possibility that there is no mystery buyer at all but rather it’s Tucker scheming. There’s a possibility he caught wind of Audra’s plans and put a plan of his own in motion to make it appear that there’s an offer on the table to buy Glissade.

Then as certain board members vote to sell and reveal themselves to be traders to Tucker, he’ll show his hand that there is no buyer. He then quickly rids the board of Audra loyalists and Audra herself. Yes, he was just willing to hand over the company. But, he could have already had this scheme in place but was just hoping he wouldn’t have to use it if he and Audra made peace.

Zuleyka Silver, The Young and the Restless

If none of these scenarios ring true, then perhaps this one will. Let’s say there is a buyer and Tucker didn’t know anything about it. With Audra’s latest rejection, Ashley headed to receive inpatient care and Devon (Bryton James) still not wanting to really associate with him, Tucker has no one in his life. Would he really want to give up his company too? We tend to think not. He could pull some last-minute stunt to stop the sale of the company, rid the board of the traders and bans Audra from Glissade out of spite.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see what exactly happens next, but we kind of hope Tucker comes out on top. He’s had a rough go of it lately.