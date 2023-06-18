The Young and the Restless spoilers: Cameron’s bomb CLAIMS a victim?

As we’ve previously teased when it comes to The Young and the Restless, Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) carried out his vile revenge plot against Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) using their daughter Faith (Reylynn Caster), which ultimately led to his downfall. In the episode that aired on June 16, Sharon ended Cameron’s 20-year obsession with her and her family with a knife to his chest.

Unfortunately for the Newman clan, even in death, Cameron is still causing chaos in their lives. As seen in the promo video for the week of June 19, Cameron left a parting gift in the form of an explosive strapped to Faith. There is literally a ticking time bomb strapped to the Newman heiress.

Sharon Case and Linden Ashby, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Despite Chance (Conner Floyd) being on the scene and committed to helping to deactivate the explosive wire by wire, will he prove successful? This is where we have some doubts.

Let's look at the length of Cameron’s recent story arc. After being off the Genoa City canvas for nearly 20 years, he arrived back in the soap town on May 26. With Sharon killing him on June 16, that means his return arc lasted just shy of a month. Outside of kidnapping Faith, his biggest crime was killing her pet cat.

While that sounds awful at first read, you have to consider that during Cameron’s last run on the show, he tried to hold Sharon hostage, abused her, faked his death and pretended to be a ghost to haunt her, killed Mariah and Cassie’s (Camryn Grimes) father and later framed Sharon for the murder. With all that said, is there more destruction headed for Sharon, Nick and Faith before Cameron’s latest return is put to rest?

Sharon Case and Joshua Morrow, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

If we had to guess, this explosive plot point (pun intended) wraps in one of two ways. First, we could see a scenario in which Chance is unable to deactivate the bomb but is somehow able to get it off of Faith. Then, he attempts to get it to a safe location to blow without any bystanders around. Unfortunately in his heroic efforts, he’s able to run the bomb away from the Newmans but he himself gets caught in a blast that causes an injury.

Considering The Young and the Restless has been hinting that Chance will soon make an important decision that will impact his dynamic with Abby (Melissa Ordway), Devon (Bryton James) and baby Dominic, perhaps a near-death experience with an explosive will be what drives him in making this mystery life choice.

Conner Floyd, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Our other guess would be that Chance indeed diffuses the bomb, leaving the only injuries to be emotional ones that Sharon and Faith undoubtedly endured at the hands of Cameron. Should this suspicion ring true, it would lead us to believe that show writers are preparing for Cameron to haunt Sharon and Nick from beyond the grave.

Have viewers really seen the end of Cameron’s reign of terror?