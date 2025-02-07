The Young and the Restless spoilers: Damian seeks revenge on Nate?

A moment The Young and the Restless viewers have been waiting for finally happens during the week of February 10. Damian (Jermaine Rivers) finally comes face-to-face with Nate (Sean Dominic) and Amy (Valarie Pettiford). Judging by the following clip, the meeting doesn’t look like it’s going to go over too well.

So in the episode airing on February 7 at Nate’s place, Amy confronts Holden (Nathan Owens) for being an imposter. Once Nate is caught up to speed that Holden isn’t Damian, both Amy and Nate grill Holden for an explanation. He manages to convince the duo that he works for Damian, and Amy in turn implores Holden to convince her son to meet with her, mentioning the fact that she has limited time. Holden would like to know more about why she has limited time, but she remains tightlipped as does Nate.

Holden meets up with Damian and relays to him what happened. Nate is surprised to hear of the series of events and even more shocked by Holden’s assessment that Amy doesn’t look well. The mysterious Damian reaches out to Nate and requests to meet. Which again, they do as indicated in the clip.

With all that being said, it just seems like Nate and Damian won’t be very brotherly at first. Damian, in particular, may understandably become outraged to learn that his biological father is Nathan and that he has a brother he knew nothing about.

Additionally, Damian may grow to be upset learning that instead of Nate just outright telling him (well, Holden) in LA that his mom is sick, Nate kicked off a cat-and-mouse game. Days have been wasted when Damian and Amy could have reconciled and spent more time together before her illness gets the best of her and she dies. (Damian’s mysterious lifestyle is largely to blame here, but grief sometimes causes people to shift blame.)

Once Amy eventually passes, we can imagine him becoming consumed with grief paired with rage and directing those feelings at Nate, wanting to make his new brother pay. How might he do that, you ask?

After Damian’s initial reaction of outrage, he could pretend to warm up to Nate. Then, he could attempt to seduce Audra (Zuleyka Silver) by first luring her into working for him. Apparently, Damian may be some kind of successful businessman, so he could offer an unemployed Audra a job. Then as the two get familiar with each other, Damian could try to drive a wedge between Audra and Nate and swoop in.

If Damian doesn’t go after Audra, then perhaps he’ll target Nate’s family. We’ve long suspected that Devon (Bryton James) would grow to be suspicious of Damian and the two wouldn’t hit it off as Damian is protective of Nate. It’s easy to picture Damian pretending to be friendly with Nate just to drive a wedge between him and Devon, causing the cousins to have a falling out and putting Nate’s job at risk. Then should that happen, Damian may smile in satisfaction, knowing he’s causing Nate to lose something important to him like he lost his mother.

Now all of this is speculation of course, but theories we have to consider as Damian has more question marks surrounding him than The Game of Clue.