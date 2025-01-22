The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jordan moves to the Newman Ranch, so will she kill or be killed at her new home?

The current storyline of The Young and the Restless’ Jordan (Colleen Zenk) has plenty of twists and turns, with the latest of them airing in the episode airing on January 22.

It all starts with Jordan calling Claire (Hayley Erin) to complain about Chance (Conner Floyd) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) ransacking her motel room. The deranged villain thinks Claire called the cops on her, but of course, Claire did no such thing and tells that to Jordan. To help convince her great-aunt, Claire suggests Jordan move to the Newman Ranch to live right under the noses of their enemy. They conclude their call with a plan to meet in the park.

After Claire brings Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) up to speed, she rushes out the door, leaving Victoria worried about the calculating side of her daughter reemerging. Nikki will offer her reassurance that Claire is fine and only doing what needs to be done.

In the park, Claire further denies to Jordan that she alarmed the police, which leads to Jordan suspecting it was her partner in crime. Jordan is concerned about cops combing through the motel room considering her fingerprints are all over it. Unfortunately for her, her worries were justified as Chance is able to pull fingerprints from the room and correctly identify them as belonging to Jordan. When he calls the prison, he gets confirmation that Jordan is indeed not there. With Chance having the news, he relays it to Nick and Nick eventually fills in Victor (Eric Braeden).

Back to the park meeting between Jordan and Claire. Jordan is still hesitant about trusting her great-niece, and since Claire can sense that, she turns the tables a bit. She tells Jordan she no longer wants to partner with Jordan to take down the Newmans because she’s lost her edge, evidenced by her being so sloppy to leave fingerprints and DNA around the motel room.

Jordan doesn't like Claire’s tone but starts to feel reassured about where Claire’s allegiances lie. Claire eventually pretends to be willing to work together once more and Jordan confesses to her mysterious partner was Ian (Ray Wise). After a few more beats, Claire prompts Jordan to hide under a blanket in Claire’s car as they ride back to the Newman Ranch, specifically the infamous Tack House.

At the Tack House, Claire fixes Jordan some tea and Jordan’s suspicions rise again after Claire starts asking too many questions, some of which are about Sharon (Sharon Case). Jordan remains tightlipped about where she’s keeping Sharon, not willing to trust Claire fully. Just as Jordan is about to drink the tea, Claire stops her aunt. We assume Claire stopped Jordan from drinking poisonous tea, knowing a dead Jordan can’t reveal where Sharon is.

Having said all of that, we’ve been predicting disaster for Claire and this murder pact she developed with Victoria and Nikki. They left Victor out of the loop which is a bad idea and with Sharon still missing, meaning Claire can’t kill Jordan yet but has to keep up this phony charade of working with her. We have to think either Victor blows up the murder pact or Jordan finally wises up to Claire’s deception on her own.

Along those lines, we have a feeling Jordan may kill again before she’s taken out. Now that she has prime access to the Newmans living on the property, she could easily strike. If we had to guess, Jordan may wind up killing someone important to Claire for her betrayal, and that person may wind up not being a Newman, but someone Newman adjacent. We’re talking about Cole (J. Eddie Peck). For weeks now, his presence on the show has been dwindling, and now that he’s earned Victor’s seal of approval to be with Victoria, we can’t but think that approval may be the kiss of death for the writer.

We’ll have to stay tuned to see what exactly happens next, but it’s usually never a good idea to live with a viper and just hope it doesn’t strike.