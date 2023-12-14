The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jordan surprises Nikki at the Newman Ranch?

Fans of The Young and the Restless knew it wouldn't be long before Jordan (Colleen Zenk) transported her reign of terror from Oregon to Genoa City. She does just that in the episode airing on December 14.

After staging a scene in a motel room on the outskirts of town, where there was a picture of her sister Eve (Margaret Mason) on the nightstand and a knife on the bed, Jordan called the police pretending to be a concerned citizen, tipping them off to check out the room. Of course, before the police arrived, Jordan was gone and walking into a room at the Genoa City Athletic Club with a blonde wig and no doubt an alias.

With that being said, is Jordan's next bold move to confront Nikki at her home? We certainly think so, and it's possible she does that sooner rather than later.

Melody Thomas Scott in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

It's worth noting that in the episode, as Jordan was checking into her room in the Athletic Club, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) were sneaking into Jordan's motel room on the outskirts of town to take in the scene she left behind and see if they could gain leads as to her whereabouts. Although Victoria (Amelia Heinle) was visiting her mother at the Newman Ranch, the Newman co-CEO wound up departing, leaving Nikki alone with a bottle of vodka.

As the Newman matriarch continues to destroy her sobriety by drinking, it would make for quite the dramatic moment for a disguised Jordan to stroll past Newman security and come face-to-face with her rival.

Now say this confrontation doesn't appear right away. We still think the two women meeting at the Newman Ranch is possible, and that could happen as Claire's (Hayley Erin) case kicks off.

Hayley Erin in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Also in the episode airing on December 14, Victoria mentions to Nikki that Michael is going to attempt to have Claire's court case relocated to Genoa City. It's likely Michael will be successful in making that happen, which means the Newmans may have a front-row seat to her trial.

We can imagine a situation where all the Newmans, minus Nikki, attend Claire's trial dates to see what happens to the young woman. While Victoria, along with Cole (J. Eddie Peck), may be rooting to see Claire get the psychiatric help she needs, Victor and Nick no doubt will want to see justice served. In terms of Nikki, we suspect that Victor won't want Nikki in court, fearful that she can't handle reliving her trauma.

Colleen Zenk in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

If Victor does insist that Nikki stay home during Claire's court proceedings, we can picture Jordan sneaking off to the Newman Ranch to torture Nikki some more. That would be a horrific scene for Mrs. Newman and would leave her in a terrible state of mind, and perhaps in need of someone to rescue her. Unless she saves herself and kills Jordan to save her own life. Although, we don't want to get too far ahead ourselves just yet.

One thing we do know for sure is we can't wait to see what happens next in Jordan's takedown plot of the Newmans.