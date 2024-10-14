The Young and the Restless spoilers: Lily recruits Jill on her side until Billy drops a bombshell?

Like many viewers of The Young and the Restless, we’ve been waiting to see Jill’s (Jess Walton) reaction to Billy’s (Jason Thompson) latest moves at the new Abbott-Chancellor. Well, in The Young and the Restless episode airing on October 14, Lily (Christel Khalil) calls Jill for a video chat, and we get Jill's first take.

Lily starts things off by apologizing for bothering Jill as she recovers from her latest health ailments, and Jill insists Lily is no bother. Jill also shares she’s feeling much better. With that news, Lily dives into the real reason for her call… Abbott-Chancellor.

Jill admits that she’s alarmed by the recent big moves Billy has made while in charge of the company. For starters, she can’t get used to the name Abbott-Chancellor, formerly just Chancellor, despite her allegedly being on board with the name change. Jill also can’t believe that Chance (Conner Floyd) quit, opting to deal with dangerous police investigations rather than corporate feuding (he’s kind of needed as a detective in the current Sharon [Sharon Case] and Daniel [Michael Graziadei] storyline, so we’re glad he returned to law enforcement).

Additionally, Jill finally reveals that she knows about Billy firing Lily, and she’s incredibly sorry that her son made such a foolish decision. Jill apologizes to Lily and claims she was hoping Billy would come to his senses by now and beg Lily to return. Lily is appreciative of the apology but confused that Jill is aware she was fired until Jill admits Chance told her everything.

Christel Khalil, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Since Jill seems to be on Lily’s side in this whole debacle, Lily talks about how concerned she is about the direction Billy is taking the company. She notes Billy hired Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), which is a complete shocker to Jill, one she isn’t happy about. Furthermore, Jill is not pleased to hear that Lily feels Billy isn’t taking the looming Victor (Eric Braeden) threat seriously.

By the end of their conversation, Jill promises to make things up to Lily and insists that she’s the only one who can reign in her son who is out of control. Lily has to feel pretty good about her chances of being reinstated over at Abbott-Chancellor, but should she?

We couldn’t help but notice that Lily left two big things out of her conversation with Jill. First, Lily failed to mention that she was furious with Jill when she gave her authority of Abbott-Chancellor over to Billy, and Lily in response planned to push Billy out of the company. Jill had hoped Lily and Billy would make a great team working together, and Lily really had no intention of letting that happen long-term.

Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Even more egregious than that betrayal was Lily partnering with Victor to take Abbott-Chancellor away from Jill and Billy. Lily went so far as to tank a very important deal for the company that likely would have been very beneficial for the business. Heck, the only reason Lily has decided to call Jill now is because Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) filled her in on Victor’s true intentions.

With all that being said, we think once Billy tells his mom his perspective of events, she may not be so inclined to welcome Lily back to the company. And if so, Jill may insist that Lily and Billy must work together or both face termination. Jill trusts Billy not to betray her and trusts Lily knows Chancellor, so Jill may think the duo has to partner or she’ll need to find other help.

But for fun, let's say Jill is so furious with Lily that she doesn’t rehire her. Will Lily turn to Tucker (Trevor St. John) of all people to get her hands on Chancellor? The latter option would cause some major fireworks and we’d love to see Tucker back in Genoa City to exact some revenge against his long list of enemies.