The Young and the Restless spoilers: Mamie’s words push Devon to find Tucker?

It’s no secret to The Young and the Restless fans that Devon (Bryton James) doesn’t see eye to eye with Tucker (Trevor St. John). Although Devon was receptive to starting over in their relationship when his biological father first arrived back in Genoa City, after it was revealed that Tucker was trying to take over Chancellor-Winters, that reconciliation quickly went south. Even when Devon hesitantly opted to give him another chance as Tucker and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) got involved, Tucker’s attempts to take over Jabot and his subsequent fallout with Ashley, again resulted in Devon pushing him away.

Since then, Devon has been adamant that he won’t be giving Tucker another chance to burn him. Despite all of his attempts to be there for his son, Tucker has been met with nothing but resistance and vitriol. We thought the ice between them would thaw a bit when Devon sought out Tucker’s help in dealing with Billy (Jason Thompson) at Chancellor-Winters. However, nothing materialized and Tucker went to Paris to try and stop Audra (Zuleyka Silver) from taking over Glissade.

Unfortunately, Audra with Victor’s (Eric Braeden) help proved to be too powerful, and he lost the company. Not only does Tucker no longer have Glissade, but both Audra and Ashley have cut times with him and Tucker’s family wants nothing to do with him.

Now during The Young and the Restless episode airing on June 25, Devon meets up with Nate (Sean Dominic), Lily (Christel Khalil) and Billy to discuss the future of their company. Before Lily and Billy can announce their plans for a demerger of Chancellor-Winters, Mamie (Veronica Redd) walks in claiming to be there in peace wanting to know what’s going on with the company she invested in.

Devon informs her the meeting is a private one and "nicely" tries to ask her to leave. She’s resistant, thinking they’ve all turned over a new leaf and no one sees her as a threat anymore. Unfortunately, Devon isn’t budging, and he has some support from Lily and Nate (although, their support isn’t quite as vocal as perhaps it should be considering they share Devon’s sentiments). That’s when Mamie shares some words that really got us thinking.

She tells Devon, "Listen to yourself, Devon. There’s just so little compassion or forgiveness. It makes me wonder if the wedge that’s between you and Tucker wasn’t as much your fault as it was his."

Mamie goes on to tell her great-nephew that Tucker was genuinely hoping to set things right with Devon. When Mamie drops the bombshell that Tucker lost Glissade, Devon is taken aback by the news as it’s his first time hearing it. In her parting words, Mamie shares, "You know, when you push your family away, Devon, you’re pushing away the only constant that you can probably get in this lifetime. I’d be careful if I were you, you’re making a lot of causes for regret."

With all that being said, and considering Devon is short on relatives in Genoa City, will Devon allow Mamie’s words to sink in? Will he take her sage words of wisdom as a push to go seek out Tucker? The Chancellor-Winters co-CEO does have a heart, and it’s within reason to believe he feels bad for Tucker having lost everything near and dear to him.

We think there’s a chance Devon could seek out his bio-dad, and that his search could lead to an exciting new chapter for Tucker’s story. With news that Trevor St. John is exiting the role of Tucker, it would be an interesting time to bring on a new actor in the role if Devon is now ready to once more try building a father/son relationship.

At this time, there’s no concrete news on a Tucker recast, so we will just have to stay tuned to see what the daytime soap has in store.