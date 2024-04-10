The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sharon comes to Ashley's rescue, but is it too late?

It's intervention time on The Young and the Restless, as the Abbott siblings Diane (Susan Walters) and Tucker (Trevor St. John) rally around Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and try to get to the bottom of what's been going on with her. For some odd reason, it doesn't look like Abby [Melissa Ordway] was called to help with her own mother, but we digress.

The meeting of the minds initially started in The Young and the Restless episode airing on April 9, but it really kicks off in the episode airing on April 10, and it gets downright dramatic.

As expected, now that Ashley's brash and fierce personality Ms. Abbott has fully taken over her psyche, Ms. Abbott isn't in the mood for a family intervention about her mental health. She rebuffs the fact that Tucker is present (although, he stumbled onto the occasion) and feels completely attacked by her family who she believes is in no position to judge her.

After Tucker says his piece and exits, Ms. Abbott rips into Diane and the rest of the Abbott siblings. Ms. Abbott blasts Diane for abandoning Kyle (Michael Mealor) and letting him believe his mother was dead for years. She brings up Jack's (Peter Bergman) former addiction to pills and the fact she was their dad's favorite. She brags to Traci (Beth Maitland) that their dad referred to her as the "beauty." Then she simply tells Billy (Jason Thompson) it must feel good to have the family not think he's the lowest in the Abbott hierarchy these days.

Eileen Davidson in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Ms. Abbott certainly let her stinging words fly off her tongue without remorse. Unfortunately, inside the mind of Ashley, her younger persona Ash is chained and remains helpless, while the real Ashley is fast asleep just letting Ms. Abbott rule the day. When Ms. Abbott tries to leave the Abbott Mansion, Jack and Billy serve as human blockades, preventing her from running away. By the end of the episode, Jack makes an urgent call for someone to come and help.

All indicators are pointing to Sharon (Sharon Case) being the emergency call Jack makes, and it looks like she will rush over to offer her expertise on the matter. She may recognize that Ashley is suffering from dissociative identity disorder, causing Ashley to bounce between three different personalities and display erratic behavior.

Although Sharon may come to this conclusion, it's likely she'll want Ashley to go to a hospital to get more extensive testing done so an official diagnosis can be made. This is where things can get tricky.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Eileen Davidson in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

We imagine that talking to Sharon about going to a hospital for testing will lead to one of three things.

On one hand, we can see the conversation causing the real Ashley to come to the forefront, horrified and confused enough to go along with Sharon's recommendation. However, given it appears late in Genoa City, the family may agree to take Ashley to the hospital in the morning and allow her to rest for the night. This waiting period could prove to be just enough time for Ms. Abbott to regain control and sneak out the Abbott Mansion to go after Tucker.

Our second theory is that after talking to Sharon about seeking further assistance, Ms. Abbott may pretend to be the real Ashley for a little bit. While the Abbott family may stress the importance of checking Ashley into a facility right away, Ms. Abbott may persuade her family to wait until the morning. Again, this buys Ms. Abbott enough time to go after Tucker.

Then there's always the possibility that Ashley does check into a facility for medical assistance, only to escape and still go after her ex-husband.

Trevor St. John in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

As Ashley's story continues to unfold, it appears that all roads may lead to Tucker. When her childlike persona Ash spoke to Audra (Zuleyka Silver) during the episode on April 8, Ash warned that Tucker was in danger. Then again in the episode from April 10, inside Ashley's mind, Ash says that Ms. Abbott is "going to kill Tucker." This all feeds into our prediction that Ashley would eventually make an attempt to murder her ex-husband.

While we believe the murder attempt will ultimately fail, we think Ashley may be in for some rough times ahead. It may lead to her spending some time at Fairview, the mental health facility in town. If our suspicion turns out to be correct, we can only hope she crosses paths with Patty Williams (Stacy Haiduk). It would be nice to see Patty return to pick up the villainous slack in Genoa City with Jordan's (Colleen Zenk) presumptive demise looming.