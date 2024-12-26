The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor makes Cole a surprising offer

It looks like The Young and the Restless’ Victor (Eric Braeden) is ending the year full of surprises. He started off the week of December 23 telling Cole (J. Eddie Peck) that he not only forgave him for betraying his trust during that Jordan (Colleen Zenk) fiasco, but Victor also gave Cole his official blessing to be with Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

Then came The Young and the Restless episode on December 26. Aside from The Mustache complimenting Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and asking her to move into his other home with Adam (Mark Grossman), Victor also makes an interesting proposal to Cole.

After talking to Claire (Hayley) about his commitment to her and Victoria, Cole meets up with Victor at the Newman Ranch. Cole is quick to thank the Newman patriarch for his blessing to date his daughter, and Victor seems happy to have given it. As the two men talk, Victor stuns Cole, and us, when he offers Cole a job at Newman Enterprises. The business tycoon wants Cole to run Newman’s publication division. Of course, the episode ends before Cole can wrap his mind around the idea and give Victor an answer, so show fans are left on the edge of their seats to wonder.

J. Eddie Peck and Hayley Erin, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

We can’t predict for sure what Cole will do. Cole has known Victor for decades and knows how ruthless Victor can be in business. Considering Cole has never shown that he has that cutthroat persona, would he really want to work with a man who almost demands it from his employees? Plus, Cole knows how it feels to be on Victor’s bad side. So is it wise to date Victoria and work with Victor, creating more opportunities for Victor to grow displeased with Cole again?

And what about Victoria? She’s never really had a successful relationship with someone while they’ve been employed by her father. Knowing that, will she be weary of her partner getting entangled in the family business?

With all that being said, we’d be remiss if we didn’t bring up the fact that we think Victor’s newfound support of Cole could be a kiss of death for #Vole. With Jordan on the loose, we can’t help but be nervous that her chaos could bring about Cole’s doom.

New episodes of The Young and the Restless air on weekdays on CBS. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Paramount Plus.