There are three new ‘fresh’ movies to watch at home — here’s the one I’m most excited about

Movie fans rejoice, a trio of big name movies from the last couple of months are now available to watch at home via digital on-demand, as you can now buy or rent Babygirl, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera and Moana 2 in the US (Moana 2 is also available on digital on-demand in the UK).

US consumers that want to watch that may have missed these movies in their original theatrical runs (or who just may want to rewatch them) can now enjoy any one of these movies from the comfort of their own home. They are all available to buy or rent on Prime Video and Fandango at Home, though price may vary depending on the platform.

Babygirl, released around Christmas 2024, stars Nicole Kidman as the CEO of a tech company who begins a dangerous affair with a young intern (Harris Dickinson). The movie earned a “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes (you can read our Babygirl review for our thoughts on the movie) and a handful of nominations for Kidman’s performance, though she was omitted from this year’s Oscar nominations. Antonio Banderas, Sophie Wilde and Esther McGregor also star in the movie that was written and directed by Halina Reijn.

Moana 2 is the most family-friendly of the three movies. Released in November 2024, the sequel to the hugely popular Disney animated movie picks up a few years after the first movie, with Moana and Maui once again teaming up for another seafaring adventure. Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson returned to voice their now famous characters. Moana 2 is “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes and has made more than $1 billion worldwide. Read our Moana 2 review for our take on the movie.

Rounding things out is Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, a 2025 new movie hitting digital on-demand just under three weeks after its premiere in movie theaters. Despite the quick turnaround, it is the highest-grossing 2025 movie so far (only movies ahead of it at the 2025 box office are ones that originally premiered in 2024). Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. star in the heist movie, a sequel to the cult favorite Den of Thieves, that sees cop Nick (Butler) decide to team up with thief Donnie (Jackson) to finally get his own taste of a big score. This time they have their sights on a diamond facility in France. Read our Den of Thieves 2 review to see how we rated the movie, but generally Den of Thieves 2 earned a “Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

As for which of these movies I’m most looking forward to giving a try, it’s actually Moana 2. Part of this is process of elimination — I’ve seen Babygirl and Den of Thieves 2, while I wasn’t able to get around to watching Moana 2 in movie theaters. But I was also a fan of the original Moana and have a soft spot in my heart for Disney movies in general, so I’m definitely up for giving the sequel a try.

All of Babygirl, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera and Moana 2 are still playing in movie theaters in the US if you are interested in seeing them on the big screen. But if ease of access is the deciding factor, then stream away at home.