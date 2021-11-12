‘This Is Us’ final season to premiere Jan. 4

The sixth and final season of This Is Us will arrive on NBC shortly after 2022 gets underway, as NBC has unveiled its full midseason schedule. Deadline shared the news on NBC's official schedule. While new NBC drama La Brea is not included in the midseason schedule, the show will return as NBC separately announced its renewal of season 2.

This Is Us, which will return on Tuesday, Jan. 4, has been one of the most popular broadcast network shows of the last five years. Created by Dan Fogelman, the series follows the Pearson family at different times, focusing on both flashbacks to the parents and kids when they were young and in the present day with three Pearson kids as grown up and having their own families and life issues. This Is Us stars Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Meitz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan.

Joining This Is Us on Tuesdays will be American Auto and Grand Crew — each of which are brand new comedies from NBC that will premiere in December — and NBC’s popular medical drama New Amsterdam.

While This Is Us is wrapping up, the NBC midseason will actually see the premiere of the Law & Order revival, which NBC previously announced would be returning for its 21st season. Law & Order will not debut until Feb. 24 (after the Winter Olympics), but when it does it will join Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime on Thursdays, taking the 8 p.m. time slot. The Blacklist, which currently airs Thursdays at 8 p.m., will move to Fridays at 8 p.m. starting Feb. 25.

Other midseason notables is the return of Kenan season 2 on Jan. 2, at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., taking up two spots on Mondays. It will be joined on Mondays by That’s My Jam and Ordinary Joe. There will also be new series premieres of competition series American Song Contest and drama The Endgame on Feb. 21, and then the Renée Zellweger series The Thing About Pam on March 8.

Of course the other big thing happening this winter on NBC is the Winter Olympics, which will run from Feb. 4-20 and are taking place in Beijing. In fact, NBC has the two biggest sporting events in the world this February, as they will also broadcast Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13. Upon the conclusion of the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, NBC will then go immediately back to the Winter Olympics.

As mentioned, NBC fall show La Brea is not included in its mid-season schedule, but that is not bad news for the drama. NBC announced that it has given La Brea a season 2 renewal. So fans will get to explore more of the mysterious world La Brea’s characters found themselves in when a sinkhole emerged in the middle of Los Angeles. There was no indication when La Brea season 2 might happen.

Here is the official NBC midseason schedule of new premieres and show returns:

Jan. 3

8 p.m. - Kenan

8:30 p.m. - Kenan

9 p.m. - That’s My Jam

10 p.m. - Ordinary Joe

Jan. 4

8 p.m. - American Auto

8:30 p.m. - Grand Crew

9 p.m. - This Is Us

10 p.m. - New Amsterdam

Jan. 5

8 p.m. - Chicago Med

9 p.m. - Chicago Fire

10 p.m. - Chicago P.D.

Jan. 6

8 p.m. - The Blacklist

9 p.m. - Law & Order: SVU

10 p.m. - Law & Order: Organized Crime

Jan. 7

9 p.m. - Dateline NBC

Feb. 4-20

Winter Olympics

Feb. 13

Super Bowl LVI

Feb. 21 (Post Olympics)

8 p.m. - American Song Contest

10 p.m. - The Endgame

Feb. 22

8 p.m. - American Auto

8:30 p.m. - Grand Crew

9 p.m. - This Is Us

10 p.m. - New Amsterdam

Feb. 23

8 p.m. - Chicago Med

9 p.m. - Chicago Fire

10 p.m. - Chicago P.D.

Feb. 24

8 p.m. - Law & Order

9 p.m. - Law & Order: SVU

10 p.m. - Law & Order: Organized Crime

Feb. 25

8 p.m. - The Blacklist

9 p.m. - Dateline NBC

March 8

10 p.m. - The Thing About Pam

March 15

8 p.m. - Young Rock

8:30 p.m. - Mr. Mayor