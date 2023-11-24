This isn't a typo: wild Black Friday streaming deal nets you the Disney Bundle for $2.99

If you're a streaming fan, you've probably heard of the fantastic Disney Bundle, which gets you a subscription to Disney Plus and Hulu for just $9.99 per month... wait, what's that? Apparently, right now you can sign up for those two for only $3 per month?!

That's right: as I write this, you can sign up to two of the best streaming services for less than $3 per month, which has got to be an all-timer when it comes to amazing Black Friday streaming service deals.

That is, of course, why this discount is running: Black Friday has brought discounts to loads of streaming services. Hulu has had the best discount by a long way this year, but not everyone is aware of the fact that you can combine it with Disney Plus (which hasn't had its own deal) for only a little amount more.

Disney Plus and Hulu: was $9.99 per month , now $2.99 per month for first year

Save $7 per month or $84 over the course of an entire year thanks to this amazing deal. You won't miss a single Disney-made show or movie and can also catch up on both streamers' entire back catalogs. You can also sign up to Hulu for just $0.99 through the same link.

Ends 11/28

The Disney Bundle is a really popular way to sign up to streaming services, with 40% of Disney Plus subscribers in the US using the plan as of November 2022. There are a few tiers, with ESPN Plus added or ads dropped in higher ones (the above deal is for ed-enabled streaming, or Disney Bundle Duo Basic).

As we said, you can sign up to Hulu alone with the deal too, or add on Starz for another $0.99 per month. There's no standalone Disney Plus deal though.

At $2.99 for Hulu and Disney Plus, you're getting two streaming services for less than the price of Netflix, and are locked to that low price for an entire 12 months. And who knows, maybe Black Friday next year could have a similar deal?

