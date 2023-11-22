This LOTR Black Friday Lego deal is both the worst and best discount of 2023
Lego Rivendell £40 off: yay or nay?
I've covered Black Friday deals for various websites for over five years now, and it's helped me hone a radar for good and bad deals. Yet this year, there's been one price cut that I just can't decide on.
This is on a Lego set that I've long yearned for: the Lego Icons kit based on Rivendell from The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. It's the only Lego box to contain all of The Fellowship from the film and there's a lot more besides. It's every Lord of the Rings fan's dream.
Here's the catch: it's one of the priciest Lego kits, retailing for £429.99 normally. Way out of my price range! And in the Black Friday sales, it's got a price reduction at Amazon... of £40. Or 9%. It's still £389.99!
Lego Icons: LOTR Rivendell:
was £429.99 now £389.99 at Amazon
Is it a bad deal, because it's less than 10% off the price of a super-expensive set? Or is it a good deal, because it's one of the few reductions on one of the priciest Lego kits and it's still £40 off? You be the judge.
I've been going forward and backward on whether this is a good deal or not.
On the one hand, £429.99 down to £389.99 isn't a huge price cut in the grand scheme of things. It doesn't really make the set any more affordable in a meaningful way, and even for Lego (which typically doesn't see huge reductions from Black Friday deals), 9% just isn't much.
On the other hand, any reduction on such a pricey set could be seen as a great thing. Lego's expensive sets (the ones past about £200) very rarely get price cuts in Black Friday, and the few that do are almost always Star Wars ones. Every penny helps after all.
In the end, I think the answer depends on your budget.
I personally can't justify spending nearly £400 on a Lego set, not when I have to pay London rent (any chance of a Black Friday deal on that?!) so this Black Friday deal doesn't work for me. But if you were on the fence about buying the set at full price, even £40 might be enough to sway you.
Tom is the streaming and ecommerce writer at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK. His goal is to help you navigate the busy and confusing online video market, to help you find the TV, movies and sports that you're looking for without having to spend too much money.
