‘Tiger King 2’ coming to Netflix in 2021

Tiger King is back everybody! The documentary series that was practically everybody’s first binge during the start of the pandemic is getting a sequel, Tiger King 2, that will premiere on Netflix before the end of 2021. Tiger King 2 was one of multiple upcoming true crime documentaries that Netflix promoted in a special trailer. Variety reported that Netflix plans to release Tiger King 2 on an as yet unspecified 2021 date.

Released in 2020, Tiger King introduced viewers to the wild world of big cat eccentrics Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. SPOILER ALERT — the documentary digged into their past running controversial big cat animal parks and the murder-for-hire plot that Exotic attempted against Baskin.

Variety reports that the directing duo of Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin are returning to helm Tiger King 2, which promises “more madness and mayhem.” It is unclear exactly what will be covered in the sequel documentary, but the clips shown in the Netflix trailer included Baskin, Jeff Lowe and Exotic, calling in from prison, where he is currently serving a 17-year sentence.

In addition to Tiger King 2, the Netflix trailer teased four other true crime documentaries that will launch on the streamer in the coming months. The announced titles include documentary series Bad Vegan, documentary film Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, documentary film The Tinder Swindler and documentary series The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman.

Watch the announcement trailer from Netflix, which calls itself the “home of true crime,” below.

These newly announced titles join a stuffed slate of Netflix original series and original movies that will drop on the streaming service over the next few months, including new seasons of You, Cobra Kai and The Witcher; new series Cowboy Bebop and Colin in Black and White; and movies The Harder They Fall, The Guilty, The Power of the Dog and Don’t Look Up.

To be able to watch all of these programs, you will need a Netflix subscription. The standard Netflix subscription begins at $13.99 per month, with additional features available for an increased price.

You can watch all of Tiger King season one on Netflix.