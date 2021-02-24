Toei Animation brings 500 episodes and six specials to Tubi

A scene from "One Piece" — which will be available on Tubi — by from Toei Animation.

Tubi — a free streaming service from Fox Entertainment — today announced a deal that greatly expands its animation category with a licensing agreement with Toei Amination. The Japanese anime house is bringing nearly 500 episodes and six TV specials from the One Piece franchise to Tubi — one of the best ways to stream free movies and shows online.

The deal brings 3D2Y, Episode of Sabo, Adventure of Nebulandia, Heart of Gold, Episode of East Blue and Episode of Skypiea from the One Piece franchise to Tubi, along with the classic anime series Toriko, Saint Seiya: Saintia Sho, Saint Seiya: Hades, Ge-Ge-Ge No Kitaro, Slam Dunk, and Dr. Slump. This will be the first time Dr. Slump and Saint Seiya: Saintia Sho are available with English subtitles.

“Our new partnership with Toei Animation super serves fans with some of the most iconic anime ever created,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer at Tubi. “With One Piece, Akira Toriyama’s Dr. Slump, Slam Dunk and more, Tubi viewers will soon have instant access to nearly 500 episodes of some of the world’s best anime, further expanding our powerful collection of animated content.”

The anime will live alongside more than 30,000 movies and television series available for free on Tubi.

“We’re thrilled to bring this collection of six TV specials and nearly 500 series episodes from Toei Animation’s library to Tubi viewers for the first time,” said Masayuki Endo, President and CEO of Toei Animation Inc. “From the One Piece specials and series episodes to Saint Seiya and Dr Slump to Ge-Ge-Ge No Kitaro and Slam Dunk, there is something for every anime fan on Tubi to enjoy.”

Tubi is an ad-supported service that's available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, Smart TVs, Android and iOS devices, on Amazon Echo Show, the Google Nest Hub Max, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S, and in web browsers.