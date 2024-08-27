Tom Jones reveals what's in store for the upcoming season of The Voice and explains why the show is 'different' to other talent competitions
The Voice is due to return to screens on Sunday 31st August
Musician and TV legend Tom Jones has opened up about an upcoming season of The Voice UK, which is due to hit screens on Sunday 31st August 2024.
Sir Tom Jones will be joined on the judging panel by The Voice veteran Will.i.am, as well as McFly's Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones, and '90s icon LeAnne Rimes.
When asked by the Mail Online if they had found the next Taylor Swift during the upcoming series, Tom Jones replied, "No. Who could beat Taylor Swift?
"Nobody's like her, she's sensational."
The music producer also talked about why he thought that some talent shows "take it too far" and had some harsh words for fellow music producer, Simon Cowell.
He told the publication, "Well those kinds of talent shows take it too far.
"Simon Cowell has done that. You know, by saying, 'Why are you on this show? What makes you think you can sing?
"Who told you you can sing'. I mean… Jesus."
Tom then explained why The Voice is a "different" kind of show, adding, "The difference between The Voice and other talent shows is, they can sing."
The music mogul has also discussed why he thinks his role is "the perfect job".
On BBC's The One Show, he said, "I like listening to new voices and hopefully I can give some advice.
"So it’s the perfect job for me - well it’s not really a job - it’s something that I love to do.
"I still feel the same way now because this is the 13th series, so I still feel the same way now as I did when we started because you get new voices all the time, new people coming on."
The 13th season of The Voice UK will premiere on August 31, 2024.
