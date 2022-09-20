Top Gun: Maverick's Miles Teller hosting Saturday Night Live season 48 premiere

Miles Teller is going from the cockpit to the Saturday Night Live stage as the Top Gun: Maverick star is set to be the host of the Saturday Night Live season 48 premiere episode on October 1. He is one of three hosts that SNL set for its first batch of episodes, with Brendan Gleeson and Megan Thee Stallion also announced.

Top Gun: Maverick, which Teller starred in alongside Tom Cruise, has been the biggest box-office movie of 2022. And not just that, the movie has become the fifth highest grossing movie in US box office history (though you can now watch Top Gun: Maverick at home too). Now Teller gets to make his own personal history, as this will be his first time hosting Saturday Night Live.

Joining Teller as a musical guest on the SNL season 48 premiere is Kendrick Lamar. This is Lamar’s third appearance as a musical guest, coming after the release of his most recent album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

After Teller and Lamar get the new season rolling, Brendan Gleeson follows things up with his own hosting debut. The Irish actor stars in The Banshees of Inisherin alongside Colin Farrell, which releases October 21 and has been getting rave reviews thus far. That week’s musical guest is also an SNL rookie, Willow, whose fifth album <COPINGMECHANISM> releases on October 7.

Rounding out this initial trio of hosts is rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who is performing double duty as host and musical guest. This marks Megan Thee Stallion’s second musical guest appearance on the sketch show, but it’ll be her first time hosting. This comes after she sent the internet abuzz with her appearance in the Disney Plus Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Saturday Night Live is going to look a little different this season, as long-time cast members like Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Alex Moffat, Chris Redd, Melissa Villaseñor, Kyle Mooney and Aristotle Athari left the show, while four new faces have been added: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker. Stalwarts like Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, Bowen Yang, Heidi Garner, Colin Jost and Michael Che are all returning.

Saturday Night Live season 48 premieres October 1 at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT on NBC, also available to stream live on Peacock. The latest episodes will then be available on-demand on Peacock the next day.