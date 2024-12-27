Torching 2024: A Roast of the Year brings some end-of-the-year-laughs to Netflix today

This year was certainly one for the history books, and you can revisit every silly, sensational, scary and surreal moment with the new comedy special Torching 2024: A Roast of the Year, which premieres globally on Netflix today, December 27. Insult comic Jeff Ross — who knows his way around a roast, as proven by his many appearances on the Comedy Central Roast series, his Netflix historical-comedy show Historical Roasts and his recent stint on The Roast of Tom Brady — will play "Roastmaster General" of the funny festivities, guiding viewers through an evening of "savage laughs and surprises," per the streamer.

Directed by Joe DeMaio and recorded at The Bellwether in Los Angeles, California on December 17, the 45-minute special will see a confirmed cast of comedians and actors including Tim Dillon, Hannah Berner, John Stamos, Sam Morril, Mark Normand and Ms. Pat taking on the biggest stories and personalities of the year.

As for those roasted, you can expect punchlines about everyone from Donald Trump to Diddy, from It Ends with Us star Blake Lively to Tesla scion Elon Musk ("Look at that little belly...Forget Mars, maybe he should explore a Planet Fitness!"). One brutal, headline-grabbing bit saw Tom Dillon provocatively joking about murder suspect Luigi Mangione and deceased UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (“I’m going to hell for this, you might as well laugh,” Dillon told the live audience.)

To watch Torching 2024: A Roast of the Year, you're going to need access to Netflix. Current subscription plans include "Standard with ads" for $6.99 per month, the commercial-free "Standard" option for $15.49 per month, and the "Premium" plan for $22.99.

The comedy roast is the latest in Netflix's ever-growing comedy slate: 2024 saw the release of nearly 40 stand-up specials including Ronny Chieng: Love to Hate It, Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head and Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall, the latter of which will drop on the streamer on December 31.

Torching 2024: A Roast of the Year is now playing only on Netflix! #Torching2024 - YouTube Watch On

Check out a teaser of Torching 2024: A Roast of the Year before streaming the retrospective comedy special beginning today on Netflix.