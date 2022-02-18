TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, Feb. 18

On TV tonight, Death in Paradise continues on BBC1, Susan Calman is in Scotland for another Grand Day Out on Channel 5, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, season 4, begins on Prime Video and new drama Severance kicks off on Apple TV+. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Death in Paradise, season 11, 9pm, BBC1

Ralf Little stars. (Image credit: BBC)

When reggae rapper The Infamous T is fatally shot during a concert soundcheck, a witness comes forward and the case looks like it’s going to be wrapped up in super-quick time. ‘You think there’s more going on?’ wonders Naomi. Very likely, as there’s still 45 minutes left of the show! After dubiously asking, ‘Reggae rap? Is it a thing?’ Neville begins to familiarise himself with the music of the murder victim in his own unique way. Away from work, Catherine has some sage advice for the detective inspector on how to support his sister, who has come to a decision about her future.

★★★ JP

Susan Calman's Grand Day Out, 8pm, Channel 5

Er, what do you plan to do with that, Susan? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Susan Calman is back on home turf as she and campervan Helen Mirren pootle around the Scottish Glens. The adventure begins with a spot of axe-throwing with ‘wooden Tom’, before she enjoys gongoozling (watching the canal) at Neptune’s Staircase on the Caledonian Canal. She then joins a biker gang for a stunning drive through Glencoe and gets very excited about whizzing around a loch at the wheel of a powerboat. Her trip ends in more sedate fashion as she gives peaceful paddleboarding a go in picture perfect Loch Leven.

★★★ JL

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, season 4, Prime Video

Midge isn’t about to take rejection lying down… or is she? (Image credit: Prime Video)

As the delightful period comedy-drama returns, housewife-turned-stand-up Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) has just seen her budding comedy career dealt a blow, having been thrown off an upcoming tour. A full-on meltdown ensues, complete with a Basil Fawlty-style assault on a cab, but the setback proves the impetus for a rethink of her future. Meanwhile, Midge’s parents decide to change the date of their grandson’s birthday, and ex-husband Joel faces setbacks at his new nightclub venture. A welcome return for this multi-award-winning series.

★★★★ IM

Severance, Apple TV+

Mark works for a very strange company. (Image credit: Apple TV)

Achieving a work-life balance can be tricky, but this clever US thriller explores a pretty extreme solution. Mark (Adam Scott), an employee of the rather creepy Lumon Industries, has had a surgical ‘severance’ to separate office memories from his difficult personal ones. But he’s given pause for thought when a new recruit arrives... Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette play fellow Lumon employees. The series launches with two episodes before airing weekly.

★★★★ CC

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Inventing Anna, season 1, Netflix

Julia Garner stars as Anna. (Image credit: Netflix)

In 2017, New York’s wealthiest residents were stunned to learn that police had arrested a German socialite, Anna Delvey, who had made her name by rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous after introducing herself as a millionaire art collector. The nine-part drama, produced by Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy and Bridgerton) and starring Julia Garner (Ozark) as Anna, explores how Delvey – real name Anna Sorokin – managed to trick high society into believing she was a stylish heiress with a trust fund.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

A Simple Favour, 9pm, BBC3

Anna Kendrick has a mystery to solve. (Image credit: BBC)

With Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively at the top of their game, and director Paul Feig taking Darcey Bell’s best-selling twisty thriller and injecting wry humour, this has all the ingredients to be a cracker. And it is. Kendrick’s single-mum vlogger falls under the spell of the wildly glamorous Lively, who exudes style, but also seems oddly secretive. Then she vanishes… The tale unravels in a steady, confident manner with red herrings aplenty, while the leads seem to have lots of of fun with their roles.

Live Sport

Winter Olympics 2022 , from 6am BBC2 & BBC1

, from 6am BBC2 & BBC1 EFL, Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest , 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Premiership Rugby Union, Worcester Warriors v Bristol Bears, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

