TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, Nov. 12

Former professional boxer Nicola Adams reveals her life story in Lioness: The Nicola Adams Story on Amazon Prime Video, the West Country is the next destination for Susan Calman's Grand Day Out on Channel 5 and a new drama about the problem of painkiller addiction in the US, Dopesick, arrives on Disney+.

Lioness: The Nicola Adams Story, Amazon Prime Video

Nicola Adams talks about her journey to the top of her sport. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Nicola Adams OBE made history at London 2012 as the world’s first female boxer to become Olympic champion. In this candid and at times heartbreaking film, she shares her story, from the setbacks and sexism she faced to the domestic violence she witnessed growing up. With contributions from her girlfriend Ella Baig, friends, coaches and fellow boxers, it’s hugely inspiring as Nicola shares previously unseen footage and reveals what drove her to glory in the toughest of sports.

★★★★★ TL

Susan Calman's Grand Day Out, 8pm, Channel 5

Susan’s final grand day out is in the West Country. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Popping out for a bit of Cheddar doesn’t usually involve a hard-hat and a torch, but Susan isn’t after any old cheese – she’s in the West Country, in Cheddar itself, on a mission to try cave-aged cheese. Her travels around Somerset include a visit to Wells to meet a street of singing vicars and she embraces her inner dare-devil with a spot of abseiling. ‘It’s like Mission Impossible but slightly slower,’ she shouts from the cliff face, before ending her travels in a kite buggy on Weston-super-Mare beach.

★★★ JL

Dopesick, Disney+

Michael Keaton plays a doctor caught up in an opioid case. (Image credit: Disney+)

Purdue Pharma claimed OxyContin would reduce painkiller addiction when it introduced the ‘wonder drug’ painkiller to the US market in the 1990s but it actually triggered an opioid epidemic still raging today. This powerful drama tells that story, from the boardroom of Purdue to a Virginia mining community torn apart by opioid addiction, in an indictment of the greed of a company that earned billions as it ruined lives. Michael Keaton stars as an honest doctor tormented by regret after being deceived by Purdue.

★★★★ SMA

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Showtrial, season 1, BBC iPlayer

Tracy Ifeachor and Celine Buckens as Cleo and Talitha. (Image credit: BBC)

If you’ve missed this thrilling legal drama that’s currently showing on Sunday nights on BBC1 (and that's brought to us by the same people who made Line of Duty), then catch the whole five episodes on BBC iPlayer now. The drama follows the investigation into the disappearance of a Bristol student and the arrest and trial of a fellow student, Talitha Campbell, charged with conspiring to murder her. Celine Buckens impresses as the latter, a troubled posh girl whose behaviour threatens to alienate the duty solicitor, Cleo Roberts (Tracy Ifeachor), assigned to defend her. A fascinating look at how attitudes towards class and gender can impact the legal process.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Red Notice, Netflix

It’s beginning to look as if crime really does pay! (Image credit: Netflix)

With Netflix’s biggest film budget to date, this starry action romp is full of epic thrills and spills, clever twists and plenty of laughs. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson heads the cast as an FBI Special Agent on the trail of an elusive, super-smart thief (Gal Gadot), who is the subject of a ‘red notice’ alert as one of the world’s most wanted criminals. But the only way he can prevent her from stealing some priceless Fabergé eggs is to enlist the help of a wily, wise-cracking conman (Ryan Reynolds). Who will come out on top?

Live Sport

World Cup Qualifier, Moldova v Scotland, 4.30pm (k-o 5pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

4.30pm (k-o 5pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW World Cup Qualifier, England v Albania, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), ITV

7pm (k-o 7.45pm), ITV World Cup Qualifier, Northern Ireland v Lithuania, 8.30pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Don't miss Lioness: The Nicola Adams Story on TV tonight — a brilliant and emotional documentary about an extraordinary woman.

