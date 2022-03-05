TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, March 5

On TV tonight, there's a dramatic episode of Casualty on BBC1, Prime Video celebrates the real stars of 1950s sitcom I Love Lucy in documentary Lucy and Desi, while Killing Eve, season 4, arrives on BBC1. Over on C4, Tom Allen hosts the National Comedy Awards for SU2C and finally, Sky Arts dedicates much of its schedules to the music of Tina Turner. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Casualty, 8.35pm, BBC1

Osi Okerafor as Matthew. (Image credit: BBC)

Matthew (played by the excellent Osi Okerafor) escalates his ‘life for a life’ coping plan tonight, as memories of his time as a war-zone medic come flooding back. He undertakes a risky procedure on a patient, which Dylan later reveals may cost the man his leg. Overcome with guilt, anger and shame the full extent of his traumatic experiences in Africa is revealed through harrowing flashbacks, and it explains a lot. Yet, despite his angry armour, Stevie continues to reach out... Elsewhere, Ethan earns a new nickname that older viewers will appreciate and younger viewers may have to Google!

★★★★ ER

Lucy and Desi, Prime Video

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in the 1950s. (Image credit: Prime Video)

As Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in the film Being the Ricardos, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are among the nominees for Best Actress and Best Actor at the Oscars later this month. This documentary, directed by actor and comedian Amy Poehler, uses home movies and archive footage plus audio tape and interviews to tell the story of the real Lucy and Desi from their early days, through their meeting in Hollywood, to the making of their groundbreaking hit sitcom. A treat for fans of I Love Lucy, fans of nostalgia and anyone with an interest in 1950s America.

★★★★ JP

Killing Eve, season 4, 9.15pm, BBC1

What’s Villanelle up to? (Image credit: BBC)

The fourth and final series made its debut on iPlayer last week (with episode two available this coming Monday) but if you’d prefer to watch on BBC1 on Saturday nights, here’s the first episode. Villanelle and Eve appeared to agree to walk away from each other at the end of the last series, but we have a feeling that they might not stick to that plan. In this engaging opener, Eve is on a ruthless mission, and Villanelle joins a church community (yes, really). Meanwhile, indomitable ex-spymaster Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) is making waves…

★★★★ CC

National Comedy Awards for SU2C, 9pm, C4

Tom Allen hosts. (Image credit: C4)

Tom Allen hosts the delayed awards ceremony, which will raise money for Stand Up to Cancer, from the Roundhouse in London. The nominations for this year’s Best Scripted Comedy category are Sex Education, Motherland, This Way Up and Ghosts, while an array of stars are also up for individual gongs, including Ricky Gervais, James Acaster, Aisling Bea, Daisy May Cooper, Lolly Adefope and Greg Davies.

★★★★ RMC

Tina Turner Weekend, from 4.50pm, Sky Arts

Sky Arts is devoting part of its weekend schedule to Tina Turner, a singer who has had an extraordinary career by any standards. After having hits with her husband Ike in the 1960s and 70s, she left him in 1976 and, a few years later, pulled off one of the most astonishing comebacks in music when she released a string of chart-topping singles and albums and embarked on a series of hugely successful world tours. You can see two of those today – Live in Barcelona (4.50pm) and One Last Time: Live at Wembley Stadium (9pm), and tomorrow don’t miss the free-to-air premiere of the brilliant feature-length 2021 documentary Tina.

★★★★ JP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Pieces of Her, season 1, Netflix

Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote as mother and daughter. (Image credit: Netflix)

Toni Collette stars in this thriller, set in a sleepy Georgia town where a young woman, Andy Oliver (Bella Heathcote), is celebrating her birthday with her mother Laura (Collette). After a gunman opens fire at a shopping-mall diner, Andy is shocked when Laura stops the shooter with some professional combat moves. When a video of the incident goes viral, Laura’s face is plastered all over the media, and secrets emerge about her past. As Andy flees the family home, can she piece together Laura’s real identity and stay one step ahead of some dangerous people who knew Laura in her former life?

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Batman Weekend, from 6am, Sky Cinema Greats

Michael Keaton as Batman. (Image credit: Sky)

With the much-anticipated release of The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, yesterday, Sky Cinema Greats is devoting the weekend to (Bruce) Wayne’s world. Starting at 6am with Lego DC Batman: Family Matters and then at 10.45am you can see Tim Burton’s Batman and Batman Returns. There’s also Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (3.05pm), but the highlight for many will be Christopher Nolan’s trilogy of Batman Begins (5.40pm), The Dark Knight (8pm) and The Dark Knight Rises (10.35pm).

Live Sport

Winter Paralympics , 6am, C4

, 6am, C4 Premier League, Leicester City v Leeds United , 11.30am (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport 1

, 11.30am (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport 1 Premier League, Liverpool v West Ham, 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Don't miss Casualty on TV tonight – actor Osi Okerafor is great as the troubled Matthew.

