TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, Nov. 6

On TV tonight, the remaining stars take to the floor as Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1, there's a special Firework's Night episode of Worzel Gummidge on BBC1 and a tense double bill of Casualty also on BBC1. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021, 6.45pm, BBC1

Please welcome the judges! (Image credit: BBC)

Believe it or not, we’re at the halfway stage of the competition already, and with fewer couples competing, there’s little room to hide. As we’ve already seen with talented Rhys Stephenson dropping into the dance-off, just one below-average week can be enough to put an apparent frontrunner in danger. So let’s hope all of the remaining contestants knock our socks off tonight with their performances, and make it very hard for the judges to spot any faults – and in turn, make us all think very hard about who will be getting our votes at the end of the show!

★★★★ SP

Worzel Gummidge: Guy Forks, 5.45pm, BBC1

Meet Worzel’s cousin, Guy. (Image credit: BBC)

Mackenzie Crook returns as the titular scarecrow in a new adventure also starring his Detectorists co-star Toby Jones as six members of the The Village Committee, including the local butcher, baker and mayor! As they organise the Fireworks Night festivities, Worzel’s cousin Guy Forks (Paul Kaye) turns up ready to top the bonfire on the village green. He does it every year and always comes back, albeit in different garb. But when the pair get into a row about their jobs, Worzel finds himself taking Guy’s place! Can John (Thierry Wickens) and Susan (India Brown) stop him from going up in flames?

★★★★ MD



Casualty, 8.45pm & 9.25pm, BBC1

George Rainsford stars as Ethan in tonight's tense double bill. (Image credit: BBC)

There’s twice as much trouble for Ethan when Stevie’s revenge plan ends with a rooftop reckoning in tonight’s double bill. Stevie’s armed and dangerous at their showdown but before they get to that point, we discover how a tragic death pushed Stevie to the limits… Elsewhere, Hafsa tightens her hold over Rash, Jacob makes a career-changing decision, Dylan’s leadership makes Faith’s heart flutter, and Dylan is wowed by Robyn’s photoshop skills when she makes him the ED’s recycling poster boy!

★★★★ ER

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Showtrial, season 1, BBC iPlayer

Tracy Ifeachor and Celine Buckens as Cleo and Talitha. (Image credit: BBC)

If you’ve missed this thrilling legal drama that’s currently showing on Sunday nights on BBC1 (and that's brought to us by the same people who made Line of Duty), then catch the whole five episodes on BBC iPlayer now. The drama follows the investigation into the disappearance of a Bristol student and the arrest and trial of a fellow student, Talitha Campbell, charged with conspiring to murder her. Celine Buckens impresses as the latter, a troubled posh girl whose behaviour threatens to alienate the duty solicitor, Cleo Roberts (Tracy Ifeachor), assigned to defend her. A fascinating look at how attitudes towards class and gender can impact the legal process.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Portrait of a Lady on Fire, 9pm, BBC4

Adéle Haenel and Noémi Merlant star. (Image credit: BBC)

French writer-director Céline Sciamma’s stunning period romance is set in the dying embers of the 18th century and follows a painter (Noémie Merlant) to a remote island where she’s meant to create a portrait of a mysterious noblewoman (Adèle Haenel). As the film elegantly unwinds the two find themselves drawn irresistibly to each other on a romantic journey that is nothing short of sensational.

Live Sport

Premier League, Manchester United v Manchester City, 11.30am (k-o 12.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

11.30am (k-o 12.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW International Rugby Union, Ireland v Japan , 12.30pm (k-o 1pm), C4

, 12.30pm (k-o 1pm), C4 Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United, 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), BT Sport 1

Don't miss Strictly Come Dancing on TV tonight – we are half way through already, but who will get the chop this week?

Happy viewing!