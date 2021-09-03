TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, September 4

On TV tonight, the stars come out to play for Soccer Aid 2021 on ITV, is Iain about to realise the truth about Tina and Jacob in Casualty on BBC1? And finally, shake your funky stuff as BBC2 celebrates the 40th birthday of one of our greatest divas with Beyoncé Night. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Soccer Aid 2021, 6.30pm, ITV

Wayne Rooney is one of the former football professionals starring in Soccer Aid 2021. (Image credit: ITV)

Hosted by Dermot O’Leary and Alex Scott, this year’s fundraising match (k-o 7.30pm), in aid of UNICEF, sees former England boss Sven-Göran Eriksson manage an England XI including Olly Murs, Mark Wright and Sir Mo Farah while Harry Redknapp will take charge of a World XI including Usain Bolt and Ore Oduba. Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium is staging the match, and former Man United stars Gary Neville, Pau Scholes and Wayne Rooney are coming out of retirement to show the celebrity players a touch of footballing class.

Casualty, 9.30pm, BBC1

Iain suspects all is not well between Tina and Jacob. (Image credit: BBC)

Stevie’s secret revenge plans step up a gear tonight when she discovers Jade caused her sister’s accident in 2016. Q: Does Jade need to watch her back? A: Yes, yes she very much does! Elsewhere, Iain is delighted when Jacob asks him to be best man – until he begins to suspect that something is rotten in the couple’s relationship. Following his instincts, Iain quizzes bride-to-be Tina about a cut on her head. Violent Tina – who injured herself while in a rage – implies that Jacob’s to blame. Then Iain is called to an incident at the couple’s home and it looks like the terrible truth is about to be discovered.

Beyoncé Night, from 8pm, BBC2

Beyoncé turns 40 today, and while BBC2 sadly hasn’t rebranded itself as ‘BeyBeyC2’ for the evening, it has given over a chunk of time to her music. The multi-award-winning singer (she’s the most-nominated female artist ever at the Grammys) features first in a special 2006 concert from London’s TV Centre. Then at 8.30pm it’s Beyoncé at the BBC, which includes a selection of her TV performances, followed at 9pm by Beyoncé at Glastonbury 2011, which features her headline set on the Pyramid Stage, with many of her greatest hits including Crazy in Love and Single Ladies.

Money Heist, season 5, Netflix

How will things end for Tokyo (Ursula Corbero) and co? (Image credit: Netflix)

This immaculate Spanish crime drama has been one of the most heart-stopping thrillers of recent years (not to mention one of Netflix’s biggest hits worldwide). Now, sadly, it’s drawing to a close with the first five of 10 swansong episodes (the rest will air in December). Former detective-turned-gangster Lisbon is now holed up with the rest of the crew in the Bank of Spain as they try to work out how to get the stolen gold out with the army drawing ever nearer... Meanwhile, things aren’t looking good for the heist’s mastermind, The Professor, as sacked cop Sierra has finally tracked him down. But will he play ball?

Guardians of the Galaxy, 10.35pm, BBC1

Can the misfit bunch of outlaws save the Galaxy? (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

A Marvel movie that’s a giddily entertaining sci-fi romp about misfit outlaws who stumble into a quest to save the galaxy. The group’s self-appointed leader is Chris Pratt’s swaggering space adventurer, and his gang comprises a green Zoë Saldana, tattooed hulk Dave Bautista, a sarcastic raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper) and a walking tree called Groot (Vin Diesel).

Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 , from 6am, C4

, from 6am, C4 Test Cricket, England v India , 10.15am Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 10.15am Sky Sports Main Event/NOW International Football, World Cup Qualifiers, Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan , 4.30pm (k-o 5pm) Sky Sports Football/NOW

, 4.30pm (k-o 5pm) Sky Sports Football/NOW International Football, World Cup Qualifiers, Scotland v Moldova, 7.15pm (k-o 7.45pm) Sky Sports Football/NOW

