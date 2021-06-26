TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday, 27 June

On TV tonight The Handmaid's Tale continues on C4, there's a stunning make-over in Channel 5's 10 Years Younger in 10 Days and Patrick Ayree has more Impossible Animals on Sky Nature. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

The Handmaid's Tale, 9pm, C4

Elisabeth Moss as June in The Handmaid's Tale. (Image credit: C4)

The closing moments of last week’s opener left us with some interesting questions about the nature of revenge and when it goes too far. One thing’s for sure: June (Elisabeth Moss) shows no signs of slowing down tonight as she plots another strike-back against Gilead, targeting a local Jezebel’s brothel frequented by many Commanders. However, not all of her fellow revolutionaries are comfortable with her choice of allies. Meanwhile, the resettling of the rescued children in Canada doesn’t go entirely as planned, and Serena and Fred receive some totally unexpected news.

★★★★ SP

10 Years Younger in 10 Days, 8pm, Channel 5

Mum-of-two Lisa before her dramatic transformation. (Image credit: C4)

For the final transformation of the current series, Cherry Healey and the team help mum-of-two Lisa, who suffered third-degree burns in a barbecue accident seven years ago. The horrific event put Lisa in intensive care for three weeks and in and out of hospital ever since. But now she feels ready to embrace everything the 10 Years Younger team have in store for her including a new smile and a masterclass in hair, make-up and fashion. The results are amazing and emotional.

★★★ JL

Impossible Animals with Patrick Ayree, 8pm, Sky Nature

A colourful and clever rainforest resident. (Image credit: Sky)

This fascinating series continues as presenter Patrick Ayree reveals some of the amazing animals that live and thrive in the rainforest. In amongst the lush green vegetation there's an epic battle for survival as the animals that call this magical habitat home adapt in some fantastic ways. The need for defence and camouflage is crucial as a hungry predator is never far away in this land of abundance.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Professor T, BritBox

Ben Miller as Jasper Tempest in crime series Professor T. (Image credit: ITV)

Ben Miller stars as Jasper Tempest, a brilliant, quirky University of Cambridge criminology lecturer with OCD who is recruited as a police consultant by equally talented DI Lisa Donckers (Bridgerton's Emma Naomi). They make a fine investigative duo in a very watchable crime drama. In the opening episode, Jasper helps the police when a woman is attacked on campus.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Sing, 4.30pm, ITV2

Shy elephant Meena and theatre-owner Buster Moon. (Image credit: Future)

A classy voice cast adds considerable pep to this animated musical comedy in which a hapless koala bear impresario (Matthew McConaughey) puts on a singing competition to save his failing theatre. Reese Witherspoon is a singing pig housewife and Seth MacFarlane an ultra-smooth Sinatra-like mouse, while Tori Kelly brings the house down as the shy elephant with the jumbo-sized voice. While it's nowhere near as inventive as 2016's Oscar-winning Zootropolis, its breezy good humour is infectious.

★★★★ JB

Live sport

UEFA Euro 2020 Netherlands v Czech Republic , 4.15pm (k-o 5pm), ITV

, 4.15pm (k-o 5pm), ITV UEFA Euro 2020 Netherlands v Czech Republic , 4.30pm (k-o 5pm), BBC1

, 4.30pm (k-o 5pm), BBC1 UEFA Euro 2020 Belgium v Portugal, 7.15pm (k-o 8pm), ITV

7.15pm (k-o 8pm), ITV UEFA Euro 2020 Belgium v Portugal, 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), BBC1

