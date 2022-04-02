TV Tonight: our highlights for Sunday, April 3

On TV tonight, it's time to tip your flat cap and say a sad goodbye to the brilliant Peaky Blinders on BBC One as the last ever episode airs, there's light relief on ITV as All Star Musicals sees six celebs tackle songs from the stage, Dynasties II continues on BBC One, as does drama The Ipcress File on ITV and finally, Jane is in St Lucia in Holidaying with Jane McDonald: The Caribbean on Channel 5. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include five TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Peaky Blinders, season 6, 9pm, BBC One

Conrad Khan stars as Duke Shelby. (Image credit: BBC)

After nine years, six series and more flat caps than you can shake a pistol at, the Peaky Blinders have finally reached the end of the line… on the small screen at least. Tommy Shelby has certainly been through the mill this year, with Cillian Murphy delivering arguably his best performance as the troubled gangster, and tonight he makes his final stand in a climactic finale. One new character we’re very interested in is Duke Shelby, the son Tommy only just learned he had. Could he be the man to fill his father’s shoes in the years to come? Obsessed with… Peaky Blinders and Becoming... Tommy Shelby follow on BBC3.

★★★★ SMA

All Star Musicals, 7.30pm, ITV

Corrie’s Lisa George performs a Cabaret number. (Image credit: ITV)

Six celebrities put themselves in the spotlight after months of being mentored by vocal coaches, a choreographer and West End legends Elaine Paige, Samantha Barks and Trevor Dion Nicholas. Host John Barrowman opens the show with a number from Grease, before Michaela Strachan, Danny Care, Lisa George, Jacqueline Jossa, Colin Salmon and Alex Beresford take to the stage. Who will the live audience vote for as their greatest showman? Highlights include toe-tapping numbers from Hamilton, Cabaret and Les Misérables, plus a special performance from the stars of The Phantom of the Opera.

★★★ ER

Dynasties II, 8pm, BBC One

Kali is desperate for her cheetah cubs to thrive. (Image credit: BBC)

Formidable cheetah Kali has lost 12 previous cubs, so, as she takes centre stage in this stunning wildlife series, her desperation to ensure the survival of 15-month-old Lalu, Zoho and Tune is understandable. It’s not an easy task, however, as her daughters need substantial meals, so Mum has to hunt massive and potentially dangerous wildebeest, while scavenging hyenas circle. But it’s not long before the youngsters gain in confidence and start to help her, although, in one lovely sequence, Lalu’s curiosity gets the better of her as she tackles a feisty mole rat!

★★★★ CC

The Ipcress File, 9pm, ITV

What fate awaits Harry? (Image credit: ITV)

Harry’s reluctance to become a spy is looking pretty justified right now as he’s undergoing a hellish ordeal (a brilliant performance by Joe Cole) after being arrested. But what are the motivations of his captors? Meanwhile, Jean is eager to find out what has happened to him, particularly when kidnapped Professor Dawson resurfaces in a worrying state. Dalby has other things on his mind, however, and, as we gear up for next week’s finale, we also get some tantalising glimpses of what lies behind CIA agent Maddox’s cool exterior…

★★★★ CC

Holidaying with Jane McDonald: The Caribbean, 9pm, Channel 5

Jane McDonald in St Lucia. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Jane is one lucky TV presenter as she unpacks at a gorgeous beachside hotel in St Lucia and chooses which spa treatments will help her unwind. Despite her relaxing surroundings, Jane is no slouch and is soon enjoying a treetop rainforest adventure and a boat trip to make the most of her stay on the island paradise. She also bumps into a former pop star and gatecrashes a wedding!

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Hacks, season 1, Prime Video

Jean Smart stars. (Image credit: Alamy)

If you like The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, you shouldn’t miss this new series starring Mare of Easttown’s Jean Smart as a Joan Rivers-style comedian, Deborah Vance. After the veteran stand-up finds her career on the slide when her Las Vegas residency comes under threat, her manager teams her with reluctant young comedy writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) who’s just been cancelled after a tasteless tweet went viral. Originally on HBO Max in the US it’s already been renewed for a second season and won three Emmys, including outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Jean Smart.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

All the President's Men, 11.10pm, BBC Two (Not NI)

The tortuous trail that leads from the bungled 1972 burglary of the Watergate building back to the White House and US President Richard Nixon is doggedly uncovered by reporters Bob Woodward (Robert Redford) and Carl Bernstein (Dustin Hoffman). Taut direction, a superb script and top-flight acting make this one of the best movies of the 1970s.

Live Sport

The Boat Race , 1.50pm, BBC One

, 1.50pm, BBC One Women's Super League, Leicester City vs Arsenal , 12.15pm (k-o 12.30pm), BBC Two

, 12.15pm (k-o 12.30pm), BBC Two Premier League, West Ham United vs Everton , 2pm (k-o 2pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 2pm (k-o 2pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United, 4pm (k-o 4.30pm) Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Peaky Blinders on TV tonight – a stunning conclusion to this iconic series.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!