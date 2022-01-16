TV Tonight: our highlights for Sunday, Jan. 16

On TV tonight, get your skates on to enjoy the new series of Dancing on Ice on ITV, with 12 new skaters and one sparkly new judge. On C4 there's a new travel doc, Sue Perkins' Big American Road Trip, and on BBC1 Sir David Attenborough continues to reveal the secret life of plants in The Green Planet. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Dancing on Ice 2022, 6.30pm, ITV

Oti Mabuse joins the Dancing on Ice judging panel. (Image credit: ITV)

Expect twirls, tumbles, themed weeks galore and a terrific new judge, as Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby return with a 14th series of ‘the greatest show on ice’! Strictly Come Dancing favourite Oti Mabuse swaps the dance floor for the rinkside as she joins Ice Panel returnees Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, and Ashley Banjo to watch over the new batch of 12 brrr-ave celebs. Once again, half the class will compete tonight – including Corrie star Sally Dynevor, Happy Mondays dancer Bez and ex-Strictly pro Brendan Cole – with the rest performing next Sunday. Who will provide the Todd Carty-style laughs this year?

★★★★ SS

Sue Perkins' Big American Road Trip, 9pm, C4

Sue hits the road for her American adventure. (Image credit: C4)

In this engaging two-parter, Sue is an entertaining travel companion as she explores California and Colorado from behind the wheel of a motorhome. Along the way, she meets other ‘van lifers’, including intrepid lone traveller Alexandria, who teaches her camping essentials such as how to dig your own loo! Sue’s most intriguing encounter is with veteran van-dweller Bob Wells, whose philosophical approach to life on the road earned him an appearance in Oscar-winning film Nomadland and his own band of ‘nomad’ followers’.

★★★★ CC

The Green Planet, 7pm, BBC1

Life aquatic: Sir David looks at water plants. (Image credit: BBC)

Living in water is challenging for many plants, but David Attenborough reveals how some species have found ways to thrive. While the beautiful but unforgiving giant water lily in Brazil produces spikes on its buds to push out rivals, the stunning macarenia in Colombia clings to rocks with its own form of superglue. In the Mediterranean, the team also examine how endangered seagrass is fighting climate change.

★★★★ CC

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

After Life, season 3, Netflix

Ricky Gervais and Diane Morgan star. (Image credit: Netflix)

The final series of the award-winning comedy-drama written by and starring Ricky Gervais returns for its final six-part series. Although Tony still struggles to cope after the death of his wife Lisa (played in flashbacks by Kerry Godliman), this series has a more hopeful feel as Tony works through his grief and arrives at a more accepting and understanding place. He also contemplates his relationship with Emma (Ashley Jensen), and continues to be annoyed by his work colleagues, especially Kath (Diane Morgan). Meanwhile, he continues to find a kindred spirit in widow Anne (Penelope Wilton) and builds upon his friendships with eccentric locals ‘Postman Pat’ (Joe Wilkinson) and sex worker Roxy (Roisin Conaty).

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Greatest Showman, 5.45pm, C4

Hugh Jackman stars. (Image credit: C4)

After finishing X-Men, Hugh Jackman went back to what he really loves: hoofing around in musicals. This laughably rosy but gloriously entertaining take on Victorian circus impresario PT Barnum is a perfect Jackman vehicle – big dance routines and hummable songs – and he rips into the character as if his life depends on it. Joining him is Michelle Williams as his wife, Charity.

Live Sport

Premier League, West Ham United v Leeds United , 2pm (k-o 2pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 2pm (k-o 2pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Women's Super League, Arsenal v Reading , 2.15pm (k-o 2.30pm), BBC1

, 2.15pm (k-o 2.30pm), BBC1 Snooker, The Masters , 1pm & 7pm, BBC2

, 1pm & 7pm, BBC2 Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal, 4pm (k-o 4.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

